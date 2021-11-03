Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights that improved the Leafs’ record to 5-4-1 on the season.

On the team’s performance:

I thought right from the start we took control of the game and maintained that all the way through. We were good on special teams. Good goaltending. It was certainly more indicative of what we think we are capable of. That is a shorthanded team playing over there, but as we all know, we have played against shorthanded teams before and it hasn’t gone like this here today. I thought we did what we needed to do tonight in terms of taking control of the game and maintaining it.

On the big guns heating up:

I thought it was evident early in the game for Matthews, Nylander, and Bunting that they had a little extra jump in their step. The Tavares line has continued their momentum. They scored us a huge goal again here tonight to get us moving. I thought all four lines tonight, six defensemen, and obviously, Jack in net was perfect… A lot of really good things to be feeling good about today. We will turn the page tomorrow at practice and get ready for Tampa.

On Mitch Marner rounding into form:

He just looks like himself. That is the Mitch that we know and love, of course. He is playing with confidence. He looks like he is free out there. When he is free and the game is just flowing for him, he makes great things happen on both sides of the puck. That is three games in a row now that he has been terrific.

On John Tavares’ dirty work leading to the Marner goal:

John Tavares has always been an elite player along the walls with his work ethic, and he has a really strong stick. In his time prior to coming to Toronto, I didn’t spend a lot of time watching his game, but from the very first time I was in camp with the Marlies watching John Tavares in his first game and camp as a Leaf, I couldn’t believe how hard this guy was on the puck. That is a skill. That is part of the package that is John Tavares. … He is as good as anybody when he gets in those corners. He is really tough to move off of the puck. He has really strong hands and stick.

On Travis Dermott’s status after leaving the game for a stretch:

He blocked a shot there. He felt uncomfortable coming back for the second. He went for a picture. I haven’t heard a word since, but he came back to the bench. I’d imagine the picture was negative in terms of fractures or anything like that. It seemed like he was okay the rest of the game. IN terms of where it goes from here, we will find out tomorrow, but it is positive that he finished the game, of course.

On Jack Campbell’s first shutout of the season: