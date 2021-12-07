Sheldon Keefe, Toronto Maple Leafs bench
Photo: USA Today Sports

In Episode 35 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss the fallout of the Leafs vs. Jets gong show, Rasmus Sandin’s injury, Matthews vs. Dubois, the Leafs’ soaring special teams, what to do about Justin Holl’s struggles, and much more.

Episode Overview

  • Reactions to the Leafs vs. Jets debacle, Sheldon Keefe’s decision to send out the wolves, and the Auston Matthews vs. Pierre-Luc Dubois incident, and Paul Maurice’s outrage towards the Leafs‘ bench (1:00)
  • Early Hart Trophy debate: Could Matthews ever challenge McDavid? (21:00)
  • William Nylander’s added strength on the puck, Keefe’s carrot-stick treatment, and his enhanced responsibility this season (32:10)
  • The Leafs‘ power play with Jason Spezza on the top unit vs. Mitch Marner (46:30)
  • The Leafs‘ big improvements on the penalty kill (50:30)
  • Justin Holl’s struggles, his value on the penalty kill, and whether the Leafs should stay patient with him despite his slow start (52:15)
  • What if Brad Meier officiates a Leafs playoff series this Spring? (1:01:30)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR