The Maple Leafs’ (nearly) full roster is back together again after the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the team prior to the holiday break.

15 Leafs players have been in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds, Jason Spezza, TJ Brodie, Jack Campbell, Travis Dermott, David Kampf, Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, Ilya Mikheyev, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander, Jake Muzzin, and Timothy Liljegren. Most recently, on December 29, the Leafs placed Liljegren, who participated in the team’s three consecutive practice days between December 26-28, in the protocol.

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Timothy Liljegren into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 29, 2021

Among the above list of players, Tavares was cleared to return to practice on December 26 followed by Spezza, Simmonds, and Kerfoot on December 27. Dermott, Brodie, and Campbell returned to practice on December 28 followed by Mikheyev, Kampf, Mrazek, and Sandin on December 30.

The most recent group to return to practice included Nylander, Muzzin, and Rielly on December 31. As of December 30, the provincial health guidelines in Ontario now allow vaccinated people to leave isolation five days after the onset of symptoms.

Players practicing Dec. 31: Forwards: Bunting, Engvall, Kämpf, Kaše, Kerfoot, Marner, Matthews, Mikheyev, Nylander, Ritchie, Simmonds, Spezza, Tavares Defencemen: Biega, Brodie, Dermott, Holl, Kivihalme, Muzzin, Rielly, Sandin Goalies: Campbell, Hutchinson, Mrázek — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 31, 2021

That leaves only Liljegren on the list of Leafs players still in the protocol.

The following coaches and staff have been in the COVID-19 protocol: head coach Sheldon Keefe, assistant coach Spencer Carbery, goaltending coach Steve Briere, and four additional unnamed staff members. Keefe and Carbery returned to practice on December 28 followed by Briere on December 30.

After six consecutive game postponements, the Leafs‘ next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. EST on January 1 vs. the Ottawa Senators. Less to do with the Leafs‘ specific COVID-19 situation and more to do with revenue-loss mitigation related to the attendance-limiting regulations in Canada, the NHL has also postponed the Leafs’ Jan. 3 game at home versus Carolina and the January 6 game in Montreal.

Our games vs. Carolina (Jan 3) & Montreal (Jan 6) have been postponed. https://t.co/bEyfkz1yZe — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 28, 2021

While the NHL’s calculation in regards to gate revenues is clear, just how soon provincial regulations allow for full capacity in arenas remains to be seen.

For up-to-date information on upcoming games, see our Leafs schedule page.

Past Updates

Forwards Alexander Kerfoot and John Tavares have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, today’s practice in Vancouver has been cancelled.https://t.co/rP27ClVJVN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 17, 2021

Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Alex Steeves and defenceman Carl Dahlström have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman TJ Brodie, goaltender Jack Campbell, defenceman Travis Dermott, head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 18, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed two members of the team’s support staff into COVID-19 protocol. The team has also loaned defenceman Alex Biega, forward Kyle Clifford & defenceman Carl Dahlström to the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 20, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed forward David Kämpf, forward Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrázek, defenceman Rasmus Sandin, goaltending coach Steve Briere and an additional member of the team’s medical staff into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 21, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Morgan Rielly and an additional staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 23, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed forward William Nylander into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 24, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Jake Muzzin into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 26, 2021

The Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Timothy Liljegren into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 29, 2021

Update (December 16): No shocker here, but the weekend games are a no-go and the Leafs are on their way back to Toronto.

TOR/VAN won’t play tonight — nor tomorrow (Canucks/Coyotes…Leafs/Kraken). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

The Leafs will need two airplanes to bring their players home from Vancouver.

One, their regular charter for their team and staff

One another charter for Tavares, Kerfoot, Simmonds and Spezza – their players in COVID protocol.

That’s in keeping with NHL rules. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) December 18, 2021

Update (December 19): All games are postponed and all of the Leafs’ team activities are paused through the holiday break.

The @MapleLeafs will pause team activities at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/k5JATiAMV8 pic.twitter.com/9wRecoiyge — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2021

The news comes on the heels of a couple of Edmonton Oilers staff and players being placed in Covid protocol either before or after the Tuesday, December 14 game vs. Toronto, including head coach Dave Tippett and forwards Devin Shore and Ryan McLeod.

Update (December 20): All players and staff currently in COVID-19 protocol were returned home on a separate flight from the rest of the group and are currently isolating back in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs confirm this evening that all players and staff that entered COVID-19 protocol have returned home from Vancouver and are isolating at home. — David Alter (@dalter) December 20, 2021

From the Marlies:

Marlies games postponed this weekend after subsequent testing sees five players testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QwxeFmSr6M — David Alter (@dalter) December 17, 2021

This number is said to be up to 24 Marlies players and five staff as of December 26.

Update (December 26): A sixth consecutive game has been postponed as Pittsburgh vs. Toronto will not go ahead as planned on the 29th.