In Episode 37 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss the team’s uneven performances on the current road trip, the demands among the fan base to remove Mitch Marner from PP1, a series of mailbag questions, and much more.
Episode Overview
- Getting goalie’d against the Coyotes, and the team’s poor play late in the games against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche (3:25)
- The team’s current line combinations, the idea of spreading out the star talent over three lines, and if it’s a plausible approach for the Leafs in the playoffs (15:20)
- Jason Spezza’s play of late and whether he’s better suited on the wing or at C (27:40)
- Where is Ilya Mikheyev best used in the team’s lineup? (33:00)
- Michael Bunting acquitting himself well on Auston Matthews’ line (35:40)
- The Leafs’ power play with / without Mitch Marner, the fan base’s demands to take Marner off of PP1, and Matthews’ tendency to defer on power-play zone entries (38:20)
- Mailbag: Who scares you the most and who scares you the least as a first-round playoff matchup for the Maple Leafs? (53:20)
- Mailbag: Is Scott Mayfield a sensible trade target? (57:50)
- Mailbag: Is Rasmus Sandin the answer to the Jake Muzzin problem? (61:25)
- Mailbag: Who is your favourite & least favourite Leafs prospect of note? (65:50)