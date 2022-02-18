We have a lot of content out today; consider this an open thread for the MLHS community to gather down below.

Your Friday content menu:

We’ll also soon find out if Adam Brooks clears waivers (at 2:00 p.m. EST) and officially rejoins the organization. For a breakdown of the claim and subsequent waiving of Brooks, see our article from earlier this week.

Previous articleMaple Leafs prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov signs entry-level deal, expected to join Toronto Marlies
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR