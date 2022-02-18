We have a lot of content out today; consider this an open thread for the MLHS community to gather down below.
Your Friday content menu:
- Kevin Papetti explores the possible fit with rumoured Leafs trade target Brandon Hagel, the possible acquisition cost, and the alternatives.
- Anthony Petrielli has your game-in-10 analysis from last night’s impressive win over the Penguins.
- Sheldon Keefe went in-depth on Morgan Rielly’s end-to-end goal, Jack Campbell’s excellent game, the team’s red-hot special teams, and much more.
- Josh Simpson has your need-to-knows about the new entry-level contract for Leafs prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov, who is expected to join the Marlies.
- From earlier this week, Mark Rackham catches us up on the Marlies’ first game back from the break. Nick Ritchie scored in his Marlies debut, Joseph Blandisi continued to produce, and Erik Källgren was solid yet again between the pipes.
- From earlier this week, Anthony Petrielli breaks down the magic behind the Leafs’ NHL-record chasing power play.
We’ll also soon find out if Adam Brooks clears waivers (at 2:00 p.m. EST) and officially rejoins the organization. For a breakdown of the claim and subsequent waiving of Brooks, see our article from earlier this week.