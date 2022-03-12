Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs GM
Photo: Canadian Press

In Episode 39 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Alex Drain (@AlexDrain_NHL) break down the team’s major spike in goals against, the goaltending crisis in Toronto, forward line experimentation, and the recent shift in priorities ahead of the trade deadline.

Episode Overview

  • A big-picture perspective on the Leafs‘ current position amid the recent fan frustrations (5:00)
  • Whether the Leafs should be setting the top line in stone the rest of the way, and possible forward line experimentations down the stretch (12:15)
  • The goaltending crisis, Petr Mrazek’s track record, and the role of team defense in the netminding struggles (27:10)
  • The trade options in net and level of interest in Marc-Andre Fleury (38:30)
  • The gamble on Jake Muzzin coming back from injury and returning to form (40:00)
  • The trade market on defense and if Mark Giordano could be a fit (43:50)
  • The idea that’s circulating about bringing James Reimer back to Toronto, and what’s the story with Jack Campbell’s injury? (55:00)
  • The decision to start Petr Mrazek in Sunday’s Heritage Classic game, and Sheldon Keefe’s comment about wanting to pull Mrazek earlier in the Arizona loss (1:04:00)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR