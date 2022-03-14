The NHL DoPS verdict came down swiftly today, suspending Auston Matthews for two games for his cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin in yesterday’s Heritage Classic.



Toronto's Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for Cross-checking Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin.

Matthews will miss the games against Dallas and Carolina this week while forfeiting $116k in salary.

For a perennial Lady Byng candidate with no priors, this is a joke. It has as much to do with the spotlight on the team and the event in which the incident took place as the actual infraction, which isn’t too far removed from everyday scrum behaviour that often goes unnoticed across the league:

This was called two minutes for roughing…

NHL took about 3 seconds to schedule a hearing for Matthews, yet last night I watched Huberdeau target a guy after a missed call on him. He hit him high and to the head. No word yet from the league, no coverage from the media that instantly called for Matthews to miss games.

there have been 19 total instances of player safety reviewing dangerous cross-checks this year alone. auston matthews is the only player to be suspended for it, and he got 2 games.

If we’re going to sit here and point out the inconsistencies in the DoPS judgments and the role the media plays in elevating some incidents over others, we’d be here all day. This has more to do with the fact that the Sportsnet panel instantly dedicated a segment to it and the clip of the incident went viral across social media within seconds, sending the DoPS into a “reactionary need to respond to public outrage” mindset, than it does any player safety concerns — thus the speed of the announcement of a scheduled hearing last night, and the expedited verdict this afternoon. That’s the reality of the league we’re following here.

With that, a team that is perennially among the least penalized in the league has now received eight games worth of suspensions this season — both on players (Matthews, Jason Spezza) with no suspension history over many hundred games in the league. There were no injuries resulting from either incident.

This does provide the opportunity to give Auston Matthews a few days of hard-earned rest. In terms of lineup implications, it creates the opportunity to move John Tavares next to Mitch Marner on the top line, which could help get the Leafs‘ captain going a little more at 5v5. That would leave William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot on a second line with Ondrej Kase and would allow the team’s excelling third line of David Kampf, Ilya Mikheyev, and Pierre Engvall to stay intact, but we’ll see what combinations Sheldon Keefe comes up with in practice tomorrow.

It can sometimes be a bit of a jolt to the system that forces the rest of the team to refocus and step up their game when the superstar that has carried the team to many wins this season is out of the lineup. In addition to some intrigue around new line combinations, it will be interesting to see how the Leafs respond this week.