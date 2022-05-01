In Episode 41 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony is joined by the original PPP crew (@mlse, @GoddTill, & @dannyd1976) to tee up what should be a barn burner of a series between the Leafs and the Lightning and provide their (unanimous) series predictions.

Episode Overview

  • Who was your preferred round-one opponent (6:50)?
  • How should we feel about the Leafs special teams entering the postseason (13:00)?
  • The attitudes of the fans entering the playoffs & the Leafs’ home-ice advantage (15:00)
  • The officiating factor and the dirtiness of the Lightning (17:00)
  • What is notably different about this Leafs team? (20:00)
  • What is the path to a Leafs series win? (27:00)
  • What is the team’s fourth line going to be for Game 1 (32:15)?
  • How could the Leafs set up the matchup game (35:00)?
  • Sheldon Keefe’s coaching in the playoffs (40:00)
  • Gut feel on the team’s chances this year & series predictions (44:00)
  • Jon Cooper’s Leafs fan family (58:10)
  • Anticipating the gamesmanship in the series & final series predictions (1:00:00)
