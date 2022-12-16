Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers that dropped the Leafs’ record to 19-6-6.

On the team’s performance and inability to break through offensively:

I thought we played a fine hockey game. We didn’t execute great on offense. Defensively, we were excellent again. They really didn’t have anything. They had two scoring chances, really, and they scored on them both. Aside from that, there was nothing happening for them offensively. We did a good job there. Our execution was off with the puck today. In the first period, I think we had four odd-man rushes, a few broken two-on-ones, and we didn’t even register a shot on goal. It just showed we were a little off here today. We spent too much time on the boards in the offensive zone. We couldn’t get to the middle. It is a credit to New York for how they defended. We just didn’t do enough. We weren’t sharp. The power play really showed you where we were at there.

On the power play’s struggles in the game and whether it is a one-off:

I think it is a bit of a one-off for us. The first power play was okay. We had some good looks at the net there. On the second power play, we win the faceoff, which is very important against this team especially. We gave the puck back to them within two seconds and then struggled from there. That frustration bled into the next one as well. That is not good enough. We were just a bit off offensively. It showed in those moments.

On whether it was “just one of those nights”:

Everything has gone our way for a real long time. That is not the reality of the NHL. We will move past this one today. We were right there. Their goalie makes one more save than ours, and we don’t make good on our chances on the power play, but there was nothing wrong with how we played the game tonight. At five-on-five, we had the puck most of the game. When we didn’t, there was nothing threatening there. Both teams played a good, patient game. We just didn’t make good. We were one shot away.

On reflecting on Mitch Marner’s 23-game points streak now that it has ended:

I mean, he has obviously played great. I think I have answered the question every day for a month now. I think we have covered it.

On Timothy Liljegren’s status after leaving the game injured:

He has an upper-body injury. We will get him assessed tomorrow. He wasn’t available to play in the third period.

On Michael Bunting continuing his points streak:

He is going to the net. He is doing his thing. He is a streaky scorer. He is feeling it right now. I think he has played well for a good chunk of time. It is good to see him rewarded.

On an ex-Leaf coming up big against his former team (Jimmy Vesey):