On the team’s performance:

We had maybe as good of a first period as we’ve had in a long time. We moved the puck extremely well out of our zone. We were in full control of the game both ways — offensively and defensively. We handled the neutral zone really well defensively, too.

We generated six odd-man opportunities in the first period, and that was all through, for the most part, how we moved the puck coming out of our end. Love that.

We didn’t get a lot from it. A couple of two-on-ones, and we didn’t generate a shot. We got in behind them on a breakaway — Willy was in alone there — and he wasn’t able to generate much of a shot. All he can really do is shovel it at the goalie there. There were a couple of others where we could’ve really challenged the net and looked to make something happen, and we didn’t.

You get a great start, but I am sure on the other side, they look at it as the road team, it’s 0-0, and all is good. I didn’t like that we weren’t able to capitalize and control the game on the scoreboard with how well we played in the first period, and then the game is up for grabs, right?

They got one power play, and I thought we had an excellent penalty kill. I might be wrong, but I think it might’ve been the only shot attempt they had in a minute and a half. They get one shot attempt, and it goes in the net off of Gio.

That is kind of the way the game went for us. We didn’t capitalize on our looks early in the game enough. You leave the game up for grabs after that.