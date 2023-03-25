Advertisement

The Maple Leafs are looking to follow up a solid team victory in Florida with a second win over Carolina in the span of a week tonight in Raleigh (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Head to Head: Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs

In the season-to-date statistics, the Leafs hold the advantage over the Hurricanes in three out of five offensive categories, but the Hurricanes hold the advantage over the Leafs in four out of five defensive categories.

Game Day Quotes

Sheldon Keefe on what the team can take away from its win over Carolina in Toronto a week ago:

Whether you played against them recently or not, you know what to expect when you play against Carolina. There will be lots of pressure. They are going to shoot the puck a lot. They are going to make it hard around your net and even harder more so in this building. There is that, and then they make it really difficult to get to their net, too. It is a challenge. It is the top defensive team in the league. On both sides of the puck, we have to be really good. We like a lot of things we did the other night against a different opponent in Florida. It will be a different type of game today, but our effort and approach need to be very similar.

Jake McCabe on the challenge the Hurricanes present:

They are a really talented team. They pressure you all over the ice. They are on top of you all over the ice. They deliver a lot of pucks to the net. They are really good at the front of the net as well. It is going to be a full 60-minute effort to take it to these guys tonight.

Morgan Rielly on the matchup against Carolina:

They play hard and with a lot of speed. They forecheck well. They have a great penalty kill. They do the little things really well. We have to be ready. We played them not too long ago. There is no reason for us not to be ready tonight.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#19 Calle Järnkrok – #34 Auston Matthews – #16 Mitch Marner

#58 Michael Bunting – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#15 Alex Kerfoot – #52 Noel Acciari – #28 Sam Lafferty

#12 Zach Aston-Reese – #64 David Kämpf

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #78 T.J Brodie

#55 Mark Giordano – #3 Justin Holl

#44 Morgan Rielly – #2 Luke Schenn

#37 Timothy Liljegren

Goaltenders

Starter: #30 Matt Murray

#60 Joe Woll

Extras: Erik Gustafsson (away)

Injured: Ryan O’Reilly, Bobby McMann, Nick Robertson, Jake Muzzin, Victor Mete, Alex Steeves

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines

Forwards

#86 Teuvo Teravainen – #20 Sebastian Aho – #88 Marin Necas

#24 Seth Jarvis – #82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi – #23 Stefan Noesen

#48 Jordan Martinook – #11 Jordan Staal – #71 Jesper Fast

#18 Jack Drury – #21 Derek Stepan – #13 Jesse Puljujarvi

Defensemen

#74 Jaccob Slavin – #8 Brent Burns

#76 Brady Skjei – #22 Brett Pesce

#41 Shayne Gostisbehere – #5 Jalen Chatfield

Goaltenders

Starter: #52 Pyotr Kochetkov

#31 Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jake Gardiner, Ondrej Kase, Max Pacioretty, Andrei Svechnikov, Antti Raanta