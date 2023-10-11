Ilya Samsonov, Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
In Episode 48 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli, Tiller, and Dan discuss Brad Treliving’s first offseason as Maple Leafs GM and debate whether the 2023-24 Maple Leafs are a better team than last year’s version.

Episode Overview

  • The mood following Brad Treliving’s first offseason in charge (0:30)
  • Reflecting on Kyle Dubas’ bizarre exit and Brendan Shanahan/Treliving keeping Sheldon Keefe behind the bench (19:00)
  • Is the Leafs’ fourth line improved over last season? (33:30)
  • Is the overall team better than last season? (37:00)
  • The Matthews contract and Nylander remaining unsigned (39:30)
  • Final thoughts heading into the new season (47:30)

