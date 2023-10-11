Advertisement
In Episode 48 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli, Tiller, and Dan discuss Brad Treliving’s first offseason as Maple Leafs GM and debate whether the 2023-24 Maple Leafs are a better team than last year’s version.
Episode Overview
- The mood following Brad Treliving’s first offseason in charge (0:30)
- Reflecting on Kyle Dubas’ bizarre exit and Brendan Shanahan/Treliving keeping Sheldon Keefe behind the bench (19:00)
- Is the Leafs’ fourth line improved over last season? (33:30)
- Is the overall team better than last season? (37:00)
- The Matthews contract and Nylander remaining unsigned (39:30)
- Final thoughts heading into the new season (47:30)