Tonight at Madison Square Garden, Martin Jones will backstop the Maple Leafs in a tired situation on the road against the best home team in the league by points percentage (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

This is the second time this season the Maple Leafs have entered the second half of a back-to-back as the tired team playing a rested opponent — the first was an impressive 5-2 win over Vancouver in November — but tonight is the first challenge of such nature on the road.

Winners of eight of their last nine on home ice, the Rangers are tied with the Bruins for the top points percentage in the NHL (.750) and are coming off of an impressive bounce-back win at MSG over the high-flying LA Kings to end a two-game losing slide.

The Leafs played a hard-fought overtime game on Long Island last night (4-3 loss), but the lack of any significant travel and the relatively in-check minutes of their top players should help their cause. In the category of not helping their cause, it sounds as though the team will have several game-time decisions up front and on defense due to a flu bug going around the dressing room. On the Rangers’ side, K’Andre Miller, who has five goals off the blue line and is logging 22:11/game, will be absent due to personal reasons.

Martin Jones will make his first start for the Maple Leafs in goal on a night when Toronto is going to have to dig deep to keep their six-game points streak alive.

Game Day Quotes

Sheldon Keefe on the challenge the Rangers present:

They have things going really well this season. There is a lot to be aware of with their five-on-five game, their special teams, and their goaltending. Their special teams and goaltending have been real difference-makers for them. That is an area we have to be conscious of. We will focus on our group, but certainly, there are things to be aware of on the other side.

Keefe on Martin Jones’ first start as a Leaf:

I am sure he is excited about it. I just think he is a veteran goalie who isn’t going to get too fazed or too excited. He is just going to be ready to go out, play, and take advantage of it.

Keefe on how William Nylander has changed the dynamic of Auston Matthews’ line:

I think Auston has changed the dynamic for Auston. He is playing with way more authority. He is shooting the puck way more. I think that is really it. No matter where he plays, William is going to do his thing, but I really think Auston has decided that he is going to be more assertive in his play offensively. I think that is really what we have seen. Even in the first period last night, they were a real bright spot for us. They got us going. Auston is on his toes more. He is attacking the net. He is shooting the puck. He is working to get it back. That is where I think Auston comes to life.

Peter Laviolette on the challenge the Leafs present:

Their power play is dangerous. They have guys who have been together for a while. It is similar to ours. They move it really well. They have different options in a lot of different places. The familarity that they have with each other leads to them being dangerous and successful. Discipline is important.

Laviolette on the absence of K’Andre Miller:

I think it is just an opportunity for someone to step up and fill minutes just like we did with [Fox] and with [Chytil] and [Kakko]. That is what has to happen inside of your team concept. We won’t necessarily change our game plan or how we go about our business tonight. Someone is going to have to fill that role and those responsibilities.

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs vs. Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#18 Noah Gregor – #34 Auston Matthews – #88 William Nylander

#59 Tyler Bertuzzi – #91 John Tavares – #16 Mitch Marner

#89 Nick Robertson – #11 Max Domi – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

#74 Bobby McMann – #64 David Kampf

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly – #78 TJ Brodie

#85 William Lagesson – #22 Jake McCabe

#2 Simon Benoit – #25 Conor Timmins

#48 Max Lajoie

Goaltenders

Starter: #31 Martin Jones

#30 Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ryan Reaves

Injured/Out: Matthew Knies, Joseph Woll, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren, Mark Giordano

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Forwards

#20 Chris Kreider – #93 Mika Zibanejad – #17 Blake Wheeler

#10 Artemi Panarin – #16 Vincent Trocheck – #13 Alexis Lafreniere

#50 Will Cuylle – #12 Nick Bonino – #22 Jonny Brodzinski

#26 Jimmy Vesey – #21 Barclay Goodrow – #71 Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

#56 Ryan Lindgren – #23 Adam Fox

#56 Erik Gustafsson – #6 Jacob Trouba

#6 Zac Jones – #4 Braden Schneider

Goaltenders

Starter: #31 Igor Shesterkin

#32 Jonathan Quick

Injured/Out: Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, K’Andre Miller