In the official relaunch of the MLHS Podcast, new co-host Nick Ashbourne (@NickAshbourne) joins Anthony Petrielli and Alec Brownscombe to discuss the early returns on Brad Treliving’s first offseason as Leafs GM and other impressions of the 2023-24 Maple Leafs through 26 games.
Episode Overview
- Assessing Tyler Bertuzzi’s impact so far (6:00)
- Assessing Max Domi’s impact so far (16:30)
- Breaking down the John Klingberg misadventure (27:00)
- Reflecting on the David Kampf contract (36:00)
- Scrutinizing the Ryan Reaves signing and its repercussions (40:30)
- Wrap-up thoughts on the Brad Treliving experience so far (49:45)