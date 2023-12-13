Advertisement

In the official relaunch of the MLHS Podcast, new co-host Nick Ashbourne (@NickAshbourne) joins Anthony Petrielli and Alec Brownscombe to discuss the early returns on Brad Treliving’s first offseason as Leafs GM and other impressions of the 2023-24 Maple Leafs through 26 games.

Episode Overview

  • Assessing Tyler Bertuzzi’s impact so far (6:00)
  • Assessing Max Domi’s impact so far (16:30)
  • Breaking down the John Klingberg misadventure (27:00)
  • Reflecting on the David Kampf contract (36:00)
  • Scrutinizing the Ryan Reaves signing and its repercussions (40:30)
  • Wrap-up thoughts on the Brad Treliving experience so far (49:45)
MLHS Staff
