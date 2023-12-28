Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ recent stretch of three regulation losses in the last four games and whether there are worrying (familiar) trends visible in the team’s play under Sheldon Keefe.
Episode Overview
- Where is the concern level after losing three of four? (5:00)
- Mitch Marner’s ice time/performance and Sheldon Keefe’s ice-time allocation (12:05)
- Anthony (again) harps on the need to establish three lines (17:40)
- The solvable vs. unsolvable problems on the current roster (25:00)
- What’s behind Sheldon Keefe’s refusal to try Max Domi and Mitch Marner together for a reasonable period of time? (31:30)
- Further discussion of Sheldon Keefe’s coaching philosophies (37:30)
- The team’s tendency to step up vs. good teams and play down to bad teams (42:30)