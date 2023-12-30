Advertisement

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets which dropped the team’s record to 17-9-7.

On where the game got away from the team:

In the second period, you get multiple two-goal leads and we don’t take care of them.

On whether the team has to close the game out better:

Well, we gave up 21 shots. I don’t know how poor defensively we were, but we made bad mistakes at bad times that you can’t make. That’s where we have to do better. We played a good hockey game. If you play that game over 100 times, you probably win it 99 times, but you can’t make those types of mistakes with how Samsonov is going through it right now. We can’t make those kinds of mistakes. We have to support him better there. But we scored five. You should win that game nearly every time.

On starting Ilya Samsonov amid his struggles:

We have an injury in goal right now. In back-to-back situations, you have to use both of your guys. There are times when we are going to need Sammy. In between his starts, he is going to have to continue to work and find himself. He is a good goaltender. He is a far better goalie than how he has played this season. He has to continue to find himself between now and whenever we get him back in the net. Sammy is not going to play tomorrow. The guys who were on the ice today are. I am more focused on eliminating the types of mistakes that we are making that are making life harder on our team and our goaltender.

On whether the team is going to consider alternatives during Samsonov’s struggles:

You are already into your third goalie with Marty Jones here. Now you are starting to get into our guys that are developing. You have to think about them and putting them in positions to succeed and not derail their development that is going well. At the same time, it is the NHL. We need saves. We need points. We need wins. I am sure Tre is going to consider everything.

On why the players are making mistakes uncharacteristic of the team in the recent past: