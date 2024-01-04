Advertisement
In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the recent reports of William Nylander’s new contract AAV possibly landing over $11 million, the state of the team’s defense, and the demise of Ilya Samsonov/emergence of Martin Jones in net.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon
Episode Overview
- The recent reports of William Nylander’s new contract AAV landing north of $11 million and the possibility of Nylander’s matching David Pastrnak’s contract (0:45)
- The benefits of getting Nylander under contract vis a vis Mitch Marner’s next contract and Nylander’s strong fit in Toronto (15:20)
- Elliotte Friedman’s mention of Michael Nylander’s role in the negotiations (26:20)
- The state of the defense now that it is healthy, Simon Benoit’s emergence, and Mark Giordano’s return to the lineup (30:30)
- TJ Brodie’s regression so far this season and what the pairings should ideally look like before the playoffs (46:20)
- Quick thoughts on the goaltending situation with the waiving of Ilya Samsonov, Dennis Hildeby’s call-up, and Martin Jones stepping up (52:15)