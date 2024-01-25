Advertisement

In this week’s MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ recent 3-0-1 stretch, possible signs of defensive improvement, the secondary scoring and power play issues, and Sheldon Keefe sitting his stars in a 0-0 game vs. Winnipeg.

Episode Overview

  • The Leafs scratching out a 3-1-0 stretch despite secondary scoring drying up and a struggling Toronto power play (0:55)
  • William Nylander’s level of play since signing his new contract (9:30)
  • Is there a disconnect between how the Leafs are built and how the forwards are deployed by Sheldon Keefe? (14:30)
  • The common refrain that this Leafs team is worse than last year’s (19:00)
  • Conor Timmins and Timothy Liljegren’s recent play, and is it sink-or-swim time for Liljegren? (23:00)
  • Are there real signs the team’s defensive play is improving? (27:40)
  • Keefe showing us something new with the benching of the stars in a 0-0 game, and the top-unit power play’s struggles (34:40)
