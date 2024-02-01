As the player draft returns for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews and assistant Morgan Rielly are captaining one of the four squads, with Mitch Marner and William Nylander among the pool of available All-Star talent to select from (6 p.m. EST, Sportsnet / ESPN2 & ESPN+).
Global superstar Justin Bieber is celebrity captain for Team Matthews, with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews as captain and defenseman Morgan Rielly his assistant.
Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with Oilers center Leon Draisaitl as his assistant and Toronto-born actor Will Arnett the celebrity captain.
Team Hughes will be led by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé as celebrity captain.
Team MacKinnon will be led by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and teammate Cale Makar. Canadian multiplatinum singer/songwriter and dancer Tate McRae is celebrity captain.
Final 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft Selections
|Team Matthews (2nd pick)
|Team McDavid (4th pick)
|Team MacKinnon (3rd pick)
|Team Hughes (1st pick)
|Captain
|Auston Matthews
|Connor McDavid
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Quinn/Jack Hughes
|Celebrity Captain
|Justin Bieber
|Will Arnett
|Tate McRae
|Michael Bublé
|Assistant
|Morgan Rielly
|Leon Draisaitl
|Cale Makar
|Elias Pettersson
|Selection #1
|William Nylander
|Connor Hellebuyck (G)
|Sidney Crosby
|Nikita Kucherov
|Selection #2
|Mitch Marner
|David Pastrnak
|Alexandar Georgiev (G)
|Thatcher Demko (G)
|Selection #3
|Jake Oettinger (G)
|Rasmus Dahlin
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Kyle Connor
|Selection #4
|Clayton Keller
|Robert Thomas
|Sebastian Aho
|Brady Tkachuk
|Selection #5
|Mathew Barzal
|Sam Reinhart
|Tom Wilson
|Jesper Bratt
|Selection #6
|Igor Shesterkin (G)
|Sergei Bobrovsky (G)
|Jeremy Swayman (G)
|Cam Talbot (G)
|Selection #7
|Filip Forsberg
|Boone Jenner
|Travis Konecny
|Brock Boeser
|Selection #8
|Alex Debrincat
|Nick Suzuki
|Elias Lindholm
|JT Miller
|Selection #9
|Vincent Trocheck
|Tomas Hertl
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Frank Vatrano
"Mitchy, get over here!" – @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/7IthLW7JwY
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 1, 2024
