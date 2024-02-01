Advertisement

As the player draft returns for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews and assistant Morgan Rielly are captaining one of the four squads, with Mitch Marner and William Nylander among the pool of available All-Star talent to select from (6 p.m. EST, Sportsnet / ESPN2 & ESPN+).

Global superstar Justin Bieber is celebrity captain for Team Matthews, with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews as captain and defenseman Morgan Rielly his assistant.

Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with Oilers center Leon Draisaitl as his assistant and Toronto-born actor Will Arnett the celebrity captain.

Team Hughes will be led by New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé as celebrity captain.

Team MacKinnon will be led by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and teammate Cale Makar. Canadian multiplatinum singer/songwriter and dancer Tate McRae is celebrity captain.

– NHL.com

Final 2024 NHL All-Star Player Draft Selections

Team Matthews (2nd pick)Team McDavid (4th pick)Team MacKinnon (3rd pick)Team Hughes (1st pick)
CaptainAuston MatthewsConnor McDavidNathan MacKinnonQuinn/Jack Hughes
Celebrity CaptainJustin BieberWill ArnettTate McRaeMichael Bublé
AssistantMorgan RiellyLeon DraisaitlCale MakarElias Pettersson
Selection #1William NylanderConnor Hellebuyck (G)Sidney CrosbyNikita Kucherov
Selection #2Mitch MarnerDavid PastrnakAlexandar Georgiev (G)Thatcher Demko (G)
Selection #3Jake Oettinger (G)Rasmus DahlinKirill KaprizovKyle Connor
Selection #4Clayton KellerRobert ThomasSebastian AhoBrady Tkachuk
Selection #5Mathew BarzalSam ReinhartTom WilsonJesper Bratt
Selection #6Igor Shesterkin (G)Sergei Bobrovsky (G)Jeremy Swayman (G)Cam Talbot (G)
Selection #7Filip ForsbergBoone JennerTravis KonecnyBrock Boeser
Selection #8Alex DebrincatNick SuzukiElias LindholmJT Miller
Selection #9Vincent TrocheckTomas HertlOliver BjorkstrandFrank Vatrano

