Advertisement
In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli reflect on this week’s games vs. the Islanders and Stars before checking in on the rest of the Atlantic Division.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple › Patreon
Episode Overview
- Takeaways from the Leafs‘ loss to the Islanders and win over the Stars (1:15)
- Is the power play fixed after the three-for-three game vs. Dallas? (5:00)
- Pontus Holmberg’s impact and his play at center vs. the Stars (11:20)
- Sheldon Keefe’s post-game comment about matchups vs. the Islanders (13:00)
- How threatening are the Bruins? (24:00)
- How threatening are the Panthers? (28:00)
- How threatening are the Lightning? (33:40)
- A brief discussion on the buy vs. sell debate (40:00)
- How threatening are the Red Wings? (45:35)
- Anticipating the first-round playoff matchup possibilities (49:30)