After Auston Matthews was named the 26th captain in Toronto Maple Leafs history, new head coach Craig Berube discussed his first impressions of Matthews and getting acquainted with the rest of the team this summer.

What has the first offseason been like, getting used to everything in the new role in Toronto?

Berube: It has been great getting to know all of the players and their personalities, and getting to know them. We are preparing for the training camp with the coaching staff and getting to know everyone in the organization.

It has been a real good summer and a busy summer. Overall, it has been great.

What have you learned about Auston Matthews, and what do you think makes him a good captain?

Berube: Influence. He is a great player, but it is this work ethic off the ice, and how he prepares day in and day out.

He is at an elite level, in my opinion, in that department. I have witnessed it first hand. He is constantly working and trying to get better.

He is a team-first guy. he is the kind of guy who will take care of his teammates, as John Tavares did. That’s what makes a good captain.

How does a decision like today help the on-ice product and get you closer to the top of the mountain (winning the Cup)?

Berube: Getting to the top of the mountain is a process. I am not going to comment on getting to the top of the mountain. It is a process from training camp on.

Auston is going to learn on the way, too. He has learned a lot from John Tavares, obviously, and other leaders in this organization. He just needs to be himself, go out, and play the game at a high level as he does.

Obviously, there are other things to take care of when you’re the captain, but those are all things we will talk about.

Many people today have mentioned that Auston Matthews knows how to read a room and take care of his teammates. How important is that?

Berube: It is definitely important. It is taking care of your teammates. When you are a captain of a team or any business, you have to take care of your workers, your employees, and your teammates. He does a great job of that.

He thinks outside of the box. He thinks about the team, not himself so much. We need him to play at an elite level as an individual, but at the same time, he needs to take care of his teammates. He does that.

How involved were you in this process?

Berube: Brad, Brendan, and I talked about it all. I had conversations with those guys about it. I was involved.

What have you done this summer to get to know the team? Do you feel like you are in a good spot?

Berube: I do feel like I am in a good spot. Whether I went to see people or made phone calls or Zoom calls, I have had conversations with players.

It is not just once. I have reached out a number of times to a lot of the guys — everybody, I think, pretty much. I have seen a lot of guys in Toronto, or I have went and visited some guys.

Great group of guys. Very committed. I think they have had really good summers, in my opinion, with their training and preparation for the season.

What is Marc Savard going to bring to the staff?

Berube: He is an offensive guy, right? He has scored a lot of points in the league. He was a great power-play guy when he played.

I had him in St. Louis running the power play. He did a great job there. He went on to become a head coach in junior hockey and worked with Calgary last year.

With the familiarity I have with him and his personality, I think he works really well with those types of players.