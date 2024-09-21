Advertisement

After day three of training camp, head coach Craig Berube discussed preparation for the first preseason game on Sunday night, William Nylander’s adjustment to center so far, and his impressions of Nikita Grebenkin and Timothy Liljegren in camp.

2024 Training Camp – Day 3 Lines (Combined Groups 1&2)

Forwards

Knies – Matthews – Marner

Domi – Nylander – Jarnkrok

McMann – Tavares – Robertson

Pacioretty – Holmberg – Grebenkin

Hirvonen – Kampf – Reaves

Barbolini – Shaw – Abruzzese

Cowan – Quillan – A. Nylander

Steeves – Pare – Tverberg

Defense

Rielly – Tanev

OEL – McCabe

Benoit – Liljegren

Rifai – Timmins

Mermis – Villeneuve

Chadwick – Myers

Webber – Mattinen

Kokkonen – Niemela

Goaltenders

Woll

Stolarz

Murray

Hildeby

What were you hoping to accomplish with the scrimmages today?

Berube: I think it’s just timing. Players need to get involved a little bit. We have a game tomorrow, so it was nice to get out and scrimmage. It is different from a regular practice for the most part.

Again, it’s getting back to playing and understanding the timing that is needed, the talk out there, and helping each other out.

What do you make of how John Tavares is coming into camp with a little less on his plate now that he is not captain?

Berube: Same guy. He hasn’t changed. He is a great pro. He prepares every day. Good leader. Great leader. Same guy.

What have you liked from Nikita Grebenkin in the last couple of days?

Berube: He has been very noticeable to me. He is a big, strong kid, first and foremost. He is intelligent and has a good hockey IQ. He is not afraid to take the body. Good skill.

Are you satisfied with the physicality of the camp overall so far?

Berube: I am. Number one, it is important to get prepared for the season. That comes with it. There is a certain style of play we want to play. We want to be a physical team, definitely.

How much experimentation do you expect in camp and preseason with the lines?

Berube: It is always an ongoing process of looking at things. Again, we will see some things tomorrow in a game and see what we like and don’t like. We’ll keep working on it.

It is the same in practice. We’ll watch guys in practice, and you just kind of piece it together as you go along. That is what camp is for.

I like to work in pairs more than anything. I don’t mind flip-flopping wingers. That is how I have always done it. I like to work in pairs, and you can always flip wingers on lines.

How much are you leaning on Mike Van Ryn and the staff members who have been here in the past?

Berube: He is one guy, and I talk with people around here — Brad [Treliving] and management — about the things they like and didn’t like with pairs and lines throughout the season.

Is there much you can take out of practice regarding William Nylander at center ice?

Berube: There are things that I saw today in practice where I tried to talk to him on the bench about it. I was on his side. There are certain situations where I see him, and I’ll talk to him about it.

He’ll learn. He is a smart guy. He is a smart hockey player, and he is coachable.

Do you have a sense of how close Jani Hakanpaa is to being fully ready?

Berube: He is getting better. He is doing well. I talk to him daily about his situation, how he is feeling, and where he is at. He is getting better. I think it is close. Hopefully, next week, he will be in the group with us.

What have you made of Timothy Liljegren’s camp so far?

Berube: Very good. I think he has been very noticeable to me. He is moving the puck well and making good decisions.

From what I see, he is a smart player with good puck skills. He’s been good.

How much are you looking forward to getting set up in Scotiabank Arena for a game situation? Have you seen your new office yet?

Berube: It has been tricky down there with a lot of [work] going on. We’ll see tomorrow. I haven’t been down there at all. I can’t remember when I was there last. I think I was there earlier in the summer and haven’t been back there since. We’ll see it tomorrow when we go in for the game.