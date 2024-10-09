Advertisement

On the eve of the new season, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving discussed his sources of optimism for the new season, the blue-line additions, his new coaching staff, his goaltending tandem, and Jani Hakanpaa’s status.

How do you feel about your team as you embark on a new season?

Treliving: We are excited about it. I thought it was a hard camp. I thought we were well organized. There was lots of competition — not just on the roster, but there is a new coaching staff, and people are finding their way within the team with ice time, roles, and linemates.

Like 31 other guys right now, everybody is undefeated. I am excited about the group and excited to get going.

Does this year feel different than any other for you, and if so, why?

Treliving: It feels a little different here compared to last year. It feels like the game has slowed down for me a little bit, to use a player’s analogy. It just felt like you were on the treadmill a little bit. When you are coming in, there are some big files, and this year, it feels a little more comfortable in my own skin — not so much that, but just with the surroundings. You know the staff, the coaches, and the players. That part feels a little different now.

What do you expect from Auston Matthews this season on and off the ice, given he is the captain now?

Treliving: I don’t expect anything different. We talked about it at the press conference when he was named captain. He doesn’t have to change anything. He is a guy who people in this room follow.

His on-ice game — we know what he can do offensively. To me, he is one of the best two-way players in the game. I don’t think he gets nearly enough attention for how he plays away from the puck, how he checks, and how he sets the standard for our team.

We just need him to be Auston.

Did you check all of the boxes you wanted on the blue line?

Treliving: We will see. It is early to say you’ve checked boxes. We haven’t played yet.

We certainly wanted to try to upgrade our blue line. We have done that, getting Chris here and Oliver here and getting Jani, who is taking a little bit of time yet, but I think he is going to have an impact. And then there is the depth we have.

I think it is an improved blue line, but we will see. We have to get into games now.

What is the timeline for Jani Hakanpaa?

Treliving: We kind of thought coming into it that it would be a few weeks. Touch wood, there have been no setbacks. We are hopeful. He has been practicing but it hasn’t been full, full contact.

Hopefully, we will have a game plan in the next couple of weeks, whether that means getting into some games with the Marlies on a conditioning stint. We will see. We will have a better read in the next couple of weeks.

What do you like so much about size on the blue line?

Treliving: You have to be careful. You are not so much chasing size for size. The reality is that the length is hard to get around. They can be sticky. They take away space. The game is still won at both net fronts, and the ability to keep that area clean and be able to kill plays with the long stick and reach makes it difficult for opponents to create offense.

You have a whole new coaching staff other than Mike Van Ryn. What does it sound like away from the ice surface? Is it different than how it sounded last year?

Treliving: Everybody is a different individual, so there is a little bit of a difference.

I really enjoyed my time with Sheldon. Craig and I didn’t have a long history at all. We had known each other a little bit. It is just a different person and a different discussion. At the end of the day, a lot of the things that they preach are very much the same.

I have really enjoyed it. I have really enjoyed getting to know Craig and spending a lot of time with him. Now, we are getting into the day-to-day discussions about what happened each day and building a team.

I am really impressed with Lane Lambert, his technical ability, his ability to relate with the players, and the experiences he’s had. When you look back, you see that he has won a lot in the places he has gone. The teams have been very successful, and he has played a big role.

[Savard] has a really creative mind. He can connect with offensive guys. It’s not only on the power play but from a schematic standpoint.

I have enjoyed the interaction with the staff. You can tell there is a real chemistry between them. It has been good.

Mitch Marner is entering a contract year. Why are you comfortable with the situation? How do you think he is set up to handle the uncertainty?

Treliving: It is just playing hockey, you know? Mitch is a star. He is a great player. He has had a great summer. He is prepared. Like anything in life — any job you’re in, or you’re going to school and taking a test — when you’re prepared and you are confident, it allows your ability to take over. That is what Mitch is.

I couldn’t be more pleased with him during camp. He has a lot of juice to him. He brings energy to our group. His on-ice play speaks for itself.

For the players who are returning but now under a new coach, is it a wake-up call or does it shake them out of their comfort zone?

Treliving: I don’t know if it’s a comfort zone at all. The staff is new. Mike and the video coaches—Sam and Jordan—were here last year, but I think it’s just a new set of eyes.

From the coach’s standpoint, they know a lot of these players from playing against them, but they have never coached any of them, to be honest with you. There are fresh looks. Sometimes, it is really good because everybody talks about a fresh, clean slate, but in some cases, you haven’t built up capital. If you have a bad day, they’re like, “Well, is this what it is, or is there more here?”

I think Craig and the staff are getting to know the players, but that is what I see. It is usually just a fresh set.

We have had some injuries. We still have a lot of players still around. Everybody gets excited for the opening-day roster, but the opening-day roster can change now, right? After whoever dresses tomorrow, it could be different the next night.

We have lots of competition. It creates depth and hopefully brings out the best in everybody.

What have you seen out of Joseph Woll’s camp? How confident are you that the issues he’s battled with injuries in the previous seasons are in the past?

Treliving: Guys can get hurt, right? We hopefully spend lots of time working on it, but sometimes luck gets in the way, right? I know he has worked really hard and had a really good summer. He is really fit.

We looked at some different things in terms of his mechanics and all of those types of things—his core—but he has always been dialed in with that. He has put in all the work to the point where he can hopefully stay healthy. Stuff happens, but he has looked really good.

In a division with Vasilevskiy, Swayman, Ullmark, and Bobrovsky, there are a who’s who of great goalies. How do you see your pair stacking up?

Treliving: I am confident that our goaltenders are going to give us good goaltending. I think we have good goalies.

Now, in Joe’s case, he is younger and hasn’t played as much, but I think he is a really good goalie. He doesn’t have the experience. You can’t hide from it. Until you’ve done it, you haven’t done it, but I have all the confidence in the world he is a really good goalie.

Anthony has been around the league. It is not like he has a 40 or 50-game season to his name, but he has proven to be a good goaltender. If you put them together, I think we are going to get good goaltending. We will see, but I have all the confidence that they may not have the name recognition, but both are really good goalies.

How much of a goal is it to win the division? This group has always made the playoffs, but would that help, at the end of the day, to finish in the top position?

Treliving: We want to have as good of a season as we can. I know people will roll their eyes, but we are going to worry about today.

We talked to our group this morning. The message was that we like our group and we have to build an identity for our group, but we are just going to worry about today. If you keep stacking good days up, you are going to end up where you want to end up.

Certainly, we want to strive to finish as high as we can. We are in a really good division loaded with good teams, but we are just going to focus on today. Tomorrow, we will get ready for tomorrow.