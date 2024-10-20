Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, which dropped the team’s record to 3-2-0.

On the difference between the two teams in the game:

We couldn’t find the back of the net. We had opportunities. I think we can do a better job of taking his eyes away a little bit more. We had a lot of looks, and they just didn’t go in. We have to execute better in the third period on the power play and on the 6-on-5.

On Chris Tanev’s status after leaving the game following a blocked shot:

He came back. Tough guy. He could’ve played more in the third, probably, but we were down a goal, and we went with what we went with.

On Tanev’s impact as a Leaf so far:

Everything you see. He is a great defender, shot blocker, and penalty killer. Solid play all around. Character guy with leadership. He brings a lot.

On whether he was pleased with the team’s forecheck:

We had the puck a lot in the offensive zone. Now, at times, I thought we went a little east-west too much, especially in the second period early on. We have to have a little bit more patience there and let the game come to us a little bit more.

On the performance of the team’s power play (zero for three):

They are going to be disappointed because we didn’t score. Now, there were some good looks on the power play tonight, but on the one in the third period, we didn’t execute very well. We turned it over a couple of times. When the game is on the line there and there is an opportunity to tie it up, there has to be more urgency.

On whether the players are overthinking it on the power play:

It didn’t look like they were overthinking it early on. I thought they did some good things, got some good looks, and attacked — which is good. The one that disappoints me is the one in the third.

On whether this was the toughest test of the season so far:

They are all tough, in my opinion. They are a very good team. Solid all around. There are not a lot of weaknesses there, for sure.

On Anthony Stolarz’s 25-save performance:

He was great. He gave us a chance to win. I was very happy with that. He had a solid game.

On the referees not whistling the play when Stolarz lost his skate blade:

That is tough. They are in the offensive zone, right? It happened again and vice versa with us in the offensive zone, and they blew it down. Those are decisions the referees have to make.

On Pontus Holmberg’s recent performance level:

I thought he came out in camp and had a real good camp. To me, he has to battle a little bit harder for pucks, hang onto pucks a little bit more — as he was in training camp — in the offensive zone, and get up to speed. He looks a step behind maybe right now.

On the penalty kill’s showing (two for two):