Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets, which improved the team’s record to 5-4-1.

On his takeaways from the win:

I thought we were really good at five-on-five tonight. We played the right way the whole game. Penalties got us in trouble. We have to do a better job there of not taking them but also getting the kills. On the 6-on-5 goal with the goalie out, we have to do a better job there, but it was a very good game — a very solid game by our team. Everybody was really working, competing, skating, and playing the right way.

On the team’s fast start in the first period on the road:

It is exactly what we needed, for sure, especially coming into this building to play a very good team. I liked our mindset right away in the game of playing fast, north, and quick with a good forecheck. We got pucks to the net and hounded after. We were just on top of things.

On the Pacioretty – Tavares – Nylander line’s big night:

Well, they got it done offensively. They went up against Scheifele’s line for most of the night, and they were very good defensively.

On whether this game was what Nylander needed to get back on track offensively:

I think Willy always has his groove, to be honest with you. He is not the type of guy who is going to let too much bother him. Get him out there, and get him going. Get him skating and doing his thing. He had good puck touches tonight. I talked the other day about how he wasn’t getting those puck touches, so he got more tonight. When he gets puck touches, he is a dangerous player.

On the brief showing from the new power-play units:

I thought it was really good. I really liked what I saw from both units. They went downhill, shot, recovered, and attacked right away. It didn’t go in, but I thought they looked good.

On Anthony Stolarz’s performance in net:

There were penalties, and they have a good power play. They have been clicking at a high rate this year. He had to make some saves. We have to be more disciplined.

On the message to the team after conceding the 5-4 goal in the third: