Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, which dropped the team’s record to 6-5-2.

On the team hanging on in the game and earning a point off of special teams success:

Real good battle. The special teams were good tonight. The power play got us a goal, and we killed penalties well.

On the decision to run five forwards on the power play and what the goal might do for the units:

Well, confidence, right? It is one. We have to keep working on it. If you look at that power play, we shot a lot of pucks. There was a little more directness, which was good, and then a seamed opened up, and we hit it. We have talked about [running five forwards] for a bit, and we decided to go with it today.

On the shot-blocking efforts of the defense tonight (15 blocked shots by the six D):

It helps a lot. Our D are doing a good job of blocking shots. A big part of the game is being hard in front of your net. We talked about it tonight. We talked about how this team uses their D a lot and get a lot of pucks through. We were going to have to be hard at our net. I thought we did a good job.

On Anthony Stolarz’s 31-save performance:

We were a little gassed in the third, you know? We killed a lot of penalties, and we were gassed, but he stood tall for us. It is a good point.

