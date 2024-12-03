Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, which improved the team’s record to 15-7-2.

On the team’s performance:

It was a good first period. I thought we started off the way we wanted to and played our game. In the second period, not so much. We didn’t make a play, couldn’t win a battle, and we couldn’t advance the puck well enough. We just got hemmed in our own zone, and then we took penalties. Our PK was excellent tonight, and that plus our goalie was the difference in the game. That is what it boils down to.

On Fraser Minten’s performance:

Very good — very good all around. He is getting more comfortable up here in the NHL. Coming off his injury and everything, I think he is starting to feel comfortable. The line was really good tonight for us, and he was very good.

On Minten’s hockey sense:

He is excellent. He talks like a vet on the bench. He already has that mindset and mentality. He knows the game extremely well. He is not a guy you have to teach a lot to. He needs reps. He understands the game and the systems very well. He has a very good hockey IQ.

On Auston Matthews’ game since his return:

He is not up to speed yet for sure, and we all know that, but it was a big goal for him. It is going to take time — practice time, which is going to be difficult with the schedule — but he is working at it. He will get there. I have no worries about it. He will get there.

On the situation that led to Matthews taking the opening faceoff instead of Fraser Minten:

Minten was starting, and then I came out and heard Auston Matthews get announced. I was like, “What?” I called the referee over and told him, “I don’t know… I have Minten down, but I heard Matthews.” He said, “Well, put Matthews out there just to start the game.” And then he changed.

On what led to the starting lineup mixup:

It was on the computer. These computers screw everything up. That’s why I rather write it out on paper (laughs).

On Conor Timmins’ bank pass on the 3-1 goal:

It was a smart play by Timmer. We talked about that with the goalie because he really comes out and challenges. Off the end boards, there were some things around there. It was just a real smart play by Timmer. He didn’t have a shooting lane. Smart play, and a good play by that line. It was a huge goal for us.

On Philippe Myers’ second game of the season:

I thought he was really good tonight. He was competitive and moved the puck well. He was physical and shot the puck. I thought he did all of the things we talked about this morning tonight. He was very good for us.

On Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll feeding off of each other with their strong play: