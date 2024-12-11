Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils, which improved the team’s record to 17-9-2.

On finding a way to grab two points despite getting outshot 39-16:

Our goalie kept us in it, so it was only 1-0. For sure, it is a big part of it. In the third period, we started to play better and more aggressive. We controlled the play a little bit more. In the first two periods, they had the puck. We didn’t get it from them.

On how he explains the team’s flat start:

I don’t know. That is a good question. I wish I knew. It happens. Over 82 games, you are going to have flat nights. This was one of them, for sure. A lot of shots by them, but I thought we defended the interior well overall. Our goalie made saves when we needed him to. The third period was better. We went to work, started to do some things, and controlled the play more. It is one of those games. I am not really going to read into it too much. I am not going to talk about it too much. Our goalie was excellent, and we found a way to get two points. That is all that matters.

On his feelings after the opening 20 minutes with the game still 0-0 despite a 16-1 shot deficit:

I am happy at 0-0, for sure, but we had to get playing. We had to start making some plays with the puck and get skating. It was just a game where we didn’t skate and didn’t make plays. Against a team like that with speed and ability with the puck, if you are not skating and you are not making plays, they are going to have the puck the whole game.

On Pontus Holmberg’s shorthanded goal to tie it 1-1 in the third period:

It was a great goal and obviously a big goal for us. We got more chances shorthanded than we did at five-on-five or on the power play. Our shorthanded chances were good. We created some opportunities there. Big goal, obviously. Our penalty kill was a big part of our win tonight, along with our goalie.

On Max Domi’s first game back from injury:

I thought he was fine. I thought he skated and had some chances and shots. He was looking to shoot more. I was happy with his game.

On Max Pacioretty’s big hit on Jack Hughes in the second period:

We finally got some contact on somebody, which is good. If you are not going to take the body on this team and let them skate around all night, you are in trouble. It pumps guys up. It is a good, clean hit. We needed it.

Hughes get PUMMELLED by Pacioretty pic.twitter.com/FPEq4L9Fhl — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) December 11, 2024

Sheldon Keefe Post Game: “I am leaving here today feeling as good as I have about our team all year”

Keefe on his team’s energy and execution despite the OT loss:

I thought it was great. It was as good of a game as we have played all season.

Keefe on his team’s strengths in the game:

We just pressured the puck. We worked. We won puck battles consistently. We lost some on the first goal, but aside from that, I thought we were just outstanding competitively. It was clearly our best first period of the season — not even close. I leave here feeling pretty good about our team here tonight.

Keefe on Ondrej Palat’s 1-1 goal:

It was a transition play. The second period got a little wide open back and forth both ways. We didn’t capitalize. But great finish by [Palat].

Keefe on his team only burying one goal despite the good effort:

Best goaltending in the league on the other side.

Keefe on whether his team manufactured an adequate emotional response after their loss on Sunday:

It was our best game of the season. As I said, I am leaving here today feeling as good as I have about our team all year.

Keefe on the keys to the team’s dominance in the first period:

Hard to say why exactly it was the case tonight, but I thought all four lines and our D skated. We pressured. We won puck battles. We got pucks to the net. We got on the inside. We had some looks in on the goaltender on a team that doesn’t give you a lot.



I really liked our game tonight.

Keefe on Max Pacioretty’s hit on Jack Hughes:

