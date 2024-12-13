Advertisement

After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Anthony Stolarz’s status, Max Pacioretty’s buy-in, the keys to improved offensive production, and Bobby McMann’s imminent return to the lineup.

Practice Lines – December 13

#Leafs in practice:

Knies-Matthews-Marner

Pacioretty-Tavares-Nylander

McMann-Minten-Domi

Holmberg-Dewar-Lorentz McCabe-Tanev

Rielly—Ekman-Larsson

Benoit-Timmins Woll

Hildeby

What is Anthony Stolarz’s status?

Berube: He’s good. I thought we got good news on him. He didn’t go on the ice today, but we will see tomorrow if he can get back out here.

Do you expect Stolarz back next week?

Berube: I do. In saying that, he has to get on the ice, but it was good news overall. Let’s just leave it at that. Right now, it is day-to-day.

Where is your confidence level in Dennis Hildeby as the backup?

Berube: He came in and played that great game in New Jersey for us. We have confidence in him. He has a lot of ability and is obviously a big man. If we have to use him, I have confidence in him for sure.

What is your faith in Joseph Woll’s ability to make a run of starts if he needs to?

Berube: He has played really well for us this year and has been a really good goalie for us, so I have a lot of faith in him. I thought he did a good job stepping in last night. It is tough to do. He made some really good saves for us.

We gave up some chances in that game. I thought he was really strong for us. The one in the third period was a really good save — a game-saver.

What is the chance that Bobby McMann will play on Saturday? What do you like about having him back?

Berube: Very good [chance).

His speed and his size give us another power forward in our lineup. If you look at our left side with Knies, Pacioretty, and McMann, I love the size and the power-forward type of player up and down the wing, banging bodies and going to the net.

Is someone like Max Pacioretty a role model for Matthew Knies and McMann?

Berube: He has played that way for a long time and scored a lot of goals playing that way. He is a physical player who is hard to play against, so yeah.

What does it say about Pacioretty’s resilience for him to come back with the type of performance he put on against Anaheim?

Berube: He is a quick healer.

I give him a lot of credit for what he went through in the last few years. Being a player of his age who has accomplished what he has accomplished, he still wants to play. He has been a great teammate, for sure.

Great work ethic to go through that kind of stuff with the injuries and fight his way back. Other things happen, and he fights his way back again. He is a fighter. It is great to see.

Pacioretty mentioned that after scoring a few goals, his head got ahead of him and back to where it used to be, but then he remembered that he needed to play in straight lines. When you hear that, does it make you think your system is getting through to the players?

Berube: I think it is for sure. You will have times throughout the season when you get off-page, and you need to get them back on-page — everybody, not just one or two guys. It is just constant coaching, whether through film or practice.

He is a veteran guy who has been around. He understands who he is and what he has to do for the team to be successful, which is great to hear.

The offense flowed a little more for you against Anaheim. How do you reach that level of production more consistently?

Berube: Staying with the program of what we want to do. Shot attempts are huge in this league. You have to get pucks to the net, and you have to get people to the net. We scored goals that way last night.

We’re practicing it, and we’ll keep working on it. We’ll stay focused on it more than anything. We have to keep the shot attempts up.

That is important: Our D shooting pucks as they did last night with the on-and-off shooting, not just dusting it off when there is no lane. Our D did a good job last off on-and-off shooting.

What led to the return to the more traditional power-play setup with the four forwards and one defenseman on the top unit?

Berube: The five forwards worked for a bit and looked good at times, but in the last couple of games, I have not liked it. I switched it up.