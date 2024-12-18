Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s game in Dallas, head coach Craig Berube discussed the loaded-up Nylander-Matthews-Marner line, OEL’s play on the right side, expectations for the new third line of McMann-Domi-Robertson, and the challenge against the Stars.

When loading up the top line, what are you looking to see from them? How long would you let it run for?

Berube: It is a good question. I threw it together last game. I get Willy out there with those guys in the game a few times every game, but I threw them all together last game.

I thought they were pretty good together and created some opportunities. For me, with those guys all being together, it’s, “Don’t be too fancy.” You still have to play the right way, be direct, shoot pucks, and get to the net.

I talked to the guys. You can’t all be on the outside wanting the puck trying to create space for yourself. You have to be direct still, and you have to have guys at the net still. If someone has the puck, the other two guys have to read off of each other and be at the net.

If they have the puck and are skating with the puck doing all this stuff, but no one is at the net and no shots are getting there, it is pretty much useless.

Has Steven Lorentz exceeded your expectations since he came to camp on a PTO and earned a contract?

Berube: I don’t think so. Coming in and watching him last year in Florida, he is what he is. He is a big body who skates well and brings a lot of energy and physicality to the top line.

What is your sense of what this opportunity means to Joseph Woll now that he has to be the guy for a while in Anthony Stolarz’s absence?

Berube: He has to take the ball and run with it here. He has played really well for us this year. He is going to be put more in the spotlight now with it being not so much of a rotation, right?

He is prepared for it. I think he wants that.

Where is Philippe Myers’ game now compared to his first game in Boston?

Berube: Way more confident. I think he understands what is needed out of him when he is out there and what we want from him. He is playing within himself with that simple brand of hockey.

For me, he has gotten better and better since the Boston game.

How much of a difference are you noticing in Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s game when he is on the left vs. the right?

Berube: For sure, anybody who plays their offside will have, at times, a bit more difficult time when moving the puck. If you put a defenseman on his forehand on his side, he will move the puck better.

But I think he is okay and has adjusted to it. He has played it in the past, too. It is not like it is the first time he’s done it.

You are going to have some ups and downs with it, for sure. That is just human nature and playing on your offside. It is just more difficult.

Are you anxious to see if the McMann – Domi – Robertson can put together another good game tonight?

Berube: I sure am.

For me, I love that they scored, and I want them to score, but it is the mindset that they had. They skated and were on people. They played fast and played north. They were all physical.

That is really what it boils down to. They were in there competing on pucks and winning puck battles. They took the body, and they attacked. They have to stay with that.

It is about them managing the puck. We don’t need you to be cute. We need you to play this way: play north, get on the forecheck, play fast, get in there, win puck battles, and get to the net.

They did a really good job for us last game.

Can one game change confidence levels?

Berube: It can. Guys like [Domi] and [Robertson] are going to gain confidence from scoring goals. They’re scorers, right? They make plays and score. The confidence level should be better after the last game.

Is there an update on Jani Hakanpaa?

Berube: No, he is still rehabbing it. That is all I have for you.

What are your thoughts on the Dallas Stars and the threat they pose?

Berube: They have some really good skill over there and good players, but they have been a good team for quite some time now. This is going back years that they have had this core.

They play a good brand of hockey. They don’t give up a lot defensively, and they play a fast game. Their special teams are good. It is a hard team and a good team.

How long have you known Pete DeBoer?

Berube: For quite some time now. I probably met Pete when he was first coaching New Jersey and I was a coach in Philly. I got to know him over the years. He is a great coach and has done really well everywhere he has gone.

His teams all play the same way. I remember New Jersey, when he got here, started their swarm defense. His neutral zone was different back then — it was a 1-1-3 more than it is now; it is a 1-2-2 now. But that swarm defense with both a D and a forward in there outnumbering you right away has been a signature for a long time with him.

His teams all play fast. They move the puck quickly and play north hockey.

How closely were you watching Chris Tanev’s playoff run with the Stars?

Berube: I was watching really closely. They had a great run. In the playoffs, you have to get a break or a bounce, too, to advance a lot of the time. It is close. It is tight.