In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ recent 3-1-0 stretch featuring an uptick in offense, the Nylander – Matthews – Marner & McMann – Domi – Robertson lines, Matthews’ relatively slow season so far, and Matt Murray’s return to the NHL during Anthony Stolarz’s injury absence.  

Episode Topics

  • The Bobby McMann – Max Domi – Nick Robertson line making a big offensive contribution in the last two games (1:20)
  • Is the new third line a viable playoff line, and what is the long-term outlook for Nick Robertson’s role on the team this season? (4:50)
  • The early returns from the William Nylander – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner line and the strategy/logic behind forming this line (14:00)
  • The calibre of the team’s recent five-on-five play, their starts to games, and zone time vs. volume of shots on net/shot attempts (28:40)
  • What’s up with Auston Matthews? (43:50)
  • Anthony Stolarz’s four-to-six-week absence, Joseph Woll’s workload, Matt Murray’s return to the NHL, and Dennis Hildeby’s status (49:00)
MLHS Staff
