“It’s awesome. It’s special. We couldn’t have done it without everyone who’s in this building right now. It’s something I’ll never forget. I’m going to soak this one in. We just had a bunch of guys with good character who wanted to work hard and win for each other. It’s just a special group.” – Logan Shaw

“We came back and played a good game. It took a whole team effort. We had it tonight, and we’re Calder Cup champions.” – William Villenueve

“I’m really happy, but I think everybody here [pointing to teammates and staff] is our MVP. I’m so happy to be here, especially in this team, with these teammates. Everybody supports each other.” – Artur Akhtyamov

On Wednesday, April 22, the Toronto Marlies defeated Rochester 5-0 in Game 1 of the play-in first-round series. Almost two months and 24 playoff games later, the Marlies are the 2026 Calder Cup Champions.

This championship-winning game did a pretty good job of encapsulating the Marlies‘ season, ticking off most of the bullet points:

A slow start

Secondary scoring

A few brainfarts from the blue line

Officiating calls breaking against them

Veteran players coming up clutch

Outstanding goaltending

A big comeback

The team seemingly destined to win it all after three winner-takes-all victories did just that.

First Period

The Wolves looked like they were going to ride the momentum of their Game 5 after dodging an early bullet. Easton Cowan led a 2-on-1, but his attempted pass to Vinni Lettieri on his right was picked off less than a minute in. The Marlies were then off the pace in what looked like a hangover from the heartbreaking loss the night before.

Artur Akhtyamov came to the rescue of Ben Danford after a misplay presented a slot chance for Josiah Slavin. An opening goal for the Wolves seemed inevitable and arrived at the eight-minute mark when a floated, seeing-eye, long-range wrist shot by Felix Unger Sörum beat a screened Akhtyamov.

The fourth line responded by drawing a penalty at the midway point. Despite generating a handful of high-danger chances, the Marlies were unable to find a tying goal.

Another turnover, this time by Henry Thrun, handed Chicago a 2-on-1 break. An outstanding defensive play by Matt Benning snuffed out the danger, as the veteran defenseman sprawled out to block off the passing lane.

The effervescent Ryan Tverberg almost tied the game with a solo effort. On a drive to the net, he faked a move across the crease before attempting to jam the puck home short side on Cayden Primeau. The officials were adamant that the puck didn’t cross the line, and no video review took place.

Worse followed with two minutes remaining. Defending an odd-man rush, Toronto momentarily countered by getting bodies back, but nobody picked up Slavin, who rifled a one-timer home on a feed from Unger Sörum.

60 seconds later, a misplay from Alex Nylander handed Chicago a 2-on-0 break. William Villeneuve raced back and dove forward to force Ivan Ryabkin into a shot. Akhtyamov made an outstanding pad save, but the puck broke free to Viktor Neuchev. Somehow, Villeneuve recovered in time to throw his body in the way of Neuchev’s rebound attempt.

Call it a redemptive play after the overtime incident the night before; Villeneuve prevented his team from falling behind by three, and if Chicago held a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes, a comeback might not have been possible, and this series might well have been headed to Chicago on Sunday.

Not only did Toronto survive falling further behind, but they also cut the deficit in half with 28 seconds remaining. The fourth line cycled the puck from down low to up high and found Matt Benning, whose shot was redirected home by Landon Sim.

Second Period

I imagine the first intermission team talk went something along the lines of, “Let’s f***ing go, boys.” After a lacklustre showing in the opening frame, the Marlies went for the jugular in the middle period and were rewarded accordingly.

Jacob Quillan and Nylander combined in the second minute of the frame to tee up Luke Haymes, who couldn’t solve Primeau from the slot, but it set the tone. The fourth line drew a penalty on the next shift, and Toronto struck with the extra skater. Bo Groulx found a hole in the goalie from the right circle just 12 seconds into the power play to tie the game at 2-2.

On his next shift following the goal, Sim rocked Neuchev with a booming hit that lifted the crowd to its feet. Dakota Mermis then drew a penalty by winning a battle against Bradly Nadeau as the ice began to tilt.

Six more penalties were called in the final 11 minutes of the period. Coincidental minors led to four-on-four action, with chances generated at both ends. After an ugly giveaway by Mermis, Ryan Suzuki is normally clinical in such situations, but he was robbed by an inspired Akhtyamov.

As the penalty-box attendants got ready to open the doors, Cowan entered the chat. The rookie dictated the play as five-on-five action resumed, working a give-and-go with Quillan before sending the latter through on goal. The backhand finish from Quillan was exquisite, finding a gap in the roof of the net to put Toronto ahead.

The Marlies weren’t content with a 3-2 lead and made Chicago pay for its lack of discipline by scoring a second power-play goal. Logan Shaw won the initial draw back to Cowan, who found Villeneuve in the right circle. On a play we’ve seen many times this season, the defenseman found Vinni Lettieri in his office for a one-time bomb. With the puck perfectly placed in his wheelhouse, the playoff-leading scorer beat Primeau cleanly.

Chicago produced an immediate pushback after falling further behind, as Akhtyamov needed to be alert to turn aside Juuso Välimäki and Noah Philp.

Penalties assessed to Ryan Tverberg (hooking) and Cédric Paré (roughing) resulted in a 5-on-3 penalty kill for 1:37. There were no complaints about the first penalty, but the second was laughable, given the standard (or lack thereof) in the game. The Marlies’ penalty kill stepped up to the plate and appeared to survive the worst of the pressure when Marshall Rifai was cross-checked from behind.

The lack of a call was stunning, and the home crowd was even less amused when Chicago benefited from the sudden leniency. Unger Sörum fired home a loose puck after a wild melee in the blue paint, with all three Toronto defenders and a prone Akhtyamov fighting to keep the puck out.

Third Period

For the second time in 24 hours, the Marlies held a lead heading into the third period of a championship-clinching game. There was no early collapse, but Akhtyamov made a sharp save to keep Ryabkin off the scoresheet.

Easton Cowan had the opportunity to ease the nerves with a breakaway at the four-minute mark when an excellent stretch pass by Thrun sent the rookie away, but Primeau was equal to the blocker-side attempt.

Toronto kept Chicago at arm’s length until the final five minutes of the period. Akhtyamov produced a good save on Cal Foote and had to be even better 45 seconds later. The dangerous Suzuki danced his way through the Marlies’ defense and into the heart of the slot, but Toronto’s MVP was there yet again.

Shaw nearly capped off a great performance with a good wraparound attempt that Primeau somehow kept out.

Chicago went for broke in the final two minutes in an attempt to force overtime for the second straight game. It was fitting that the final play of the game, with one second remaining, saw Akhtyamov deny Slavin with another save.

At the final buzzer, Akhtyamov threw his gloves and stick into the air in one motion, removed his blocker in the next, then tossed aside his helmet and leaped skyward. The MVP was mobbed first by his captain and then by the rest of the team, who are forever immortalized as 2026 Calder Cup champions.

“Destiny has been delivered!” — Todd Crocker’s championship-winning call.

Post Game Notes

– Toronto Marlies GM Ryan Hardy wore a Rodion Amirov jersey through the game. He joined the players for the on-ice celebrations and took off the jersey for Artur Akhtyamov to hold during the post-game photos. Artur and Rodion were selected in the same draft and were good friends. Just a class act all-round from the organization.

– Easton Cowan has taken a step and grown into a more mature player through these playoffs, taking responsibility and accountability verbally and turning it into meaningful action on the ice. He registered three assists in the biggest game of his young career to date.

– After missing a chunk of time through injury, Jacob Quillan finished with two goals in as many games. Like Cowan, he’s a proven winner and a big-game player at this level.

– Vinni Lettieri would have been the team’s MVP if not for the brilliance of a certain Russian netminder. He led all skaters with 26 points in 23 games. It was fitting that his 11th playoff tally was the game-winning goal. It’s a spring to remember for the veteran forward, who not only won his first-ever professional championship but also became a father.

– I could wax lyrical about so many players, but Logan Shaw is worthy of a mention. He didn’t register a point in the last three games after netting twice in the Game 2 victory. His influence can be measured way beyond that in the culture he has built as captain of the Toronto Marlies. This team was greater than the sum of its parts, and Shaw’s leadership was integral to that.

– After a slow start to the playoffs (perhaps injury-influenced), Bo Groulx registered eight (5G/3A) points in the final eight games. It caps off an incredible season for him with the Toronto Marlies. When he came back from an injury break, he was a different player.

– William Villeneuve bounced back from his Game 4 horror mistake. The double-block that denied Chicago a 3-0 lead was a huge moment in the game. He added two assists to boot, finishing with 23 points (2G/21A).

Cowan, Danford, and Villeneuve all experienced moments of significant adversity and responded exactly the right way during this run, making major contributions to bounce-back victories. To pretend that this championship success was only veteran-driven, and not both a true testament to — and a highly valuable growth opportunity — for these young players and their development, would be cynical and inaccurate.

– MVP! Artur Akhtyamov posted a 15-7 playoff record, two shutouts, and a .923 save percentage. His teammates bowing down to him during the celebrations was a light-hearted moment, but he is absolutely worthy of the adulation.

– 96 games later, we’re finally done. Thanks for following along this season. It’s been quite the ride! If time allows, I’ll recap this incredible championship run. First, I need a breather and to concentrate on life outside of hockey. Thank you to Alec and the rest of the MLHS family for all you do.

– Game 5 lineup:

Forwards

Cowan – Shaw – Lettieri

Paré – Groulx – Tverberg

Haymes – Quillan – Nylander

Sim – Johnstone – Pezzetta

Defensemen

Thrun – Benning

Mermis – Villeneuve

Rifai – Danford

Goalies

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Game 5 Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Wolves 3