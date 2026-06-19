Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals.

On where the game flipped after entering the third period with a 3-1 lead:

It turned in the first five minutes of the third period. We were on our heels. That is where they gained momentum. I thought we got some of that momentum back, but it was too late. To be up two goals entering the third, you need to be at your absolute best. I don’t want to make excuses. At the end of the day, our players have been outstanding. They’re a good hockey team and well-coached. They come with lots of pressure, and they have some dangerous players. They’re here for a reason. It just seems fitting for our group to make it a little bit tough, but again, we have to learn from that and make sure that if we are in that situation, it doesn’t happen again.

On Wolves head coach Spiros Anastas’ comment that his players believe they have a read or edge on Artur Akhtyamov now:

Artie doesn’t understand English anyway, so it doesn’t matter. He has no idea what he is saying. He has been outstanding for us. We are not here to point fingers. We will be better tomorrow for him — in front of him — and make sure we clear out and they don’t get those second chances as they did. He has been outstanding. I expect Artur to continue to be Artur come tomorrow night.

On the importance of Game 5:

It just seems, for us, that when we start thinking about results instead of just taking care of the job at hand or the task at hand, we get ahead of ourselves a little bit. It is normal. When you are up 3-0 and you have two home games, it is normal for any team to go through that. It is actually nice that we get to play tomorrow. We go right back at it. We don’t have time to think about it. We can fix it really quick and be real good tomorrow night. It will be a great game. Our guys should want to play in these situations and in these clutch moments. That is when you know what you have, good and bad. It is exciting. I am excited already for tomorrow.

On the benefits of a quick turnaround for Game 5:

I am not going to speak for our players, but I know they’re competitive hockey players who probably didn’t like the result. They shouldn’t like the result. The best way to do it is to get right back in the saddle, get after it tomorrow, and make sure we are all dialed and understand. Don’t worry about the score. The score will take care of itself. We will get the results we’re looking for.

On the power play scoring a key goal, and the challenges for the man advantage in the series:

I don’t want that to ever deteriorate from our five-on-five play. You know how skilled players get if they’re not feeling it on the power play and they don’t see the puck. It usually affects five-on-five play. It was a huge goal that the power play scored to tie it up. It was a big moment for us. It gave us a lot of momentum, obviously, and we scored a couple more goals. We have to continue to make sure we simplify. They come with a lot of pressure. Again, there are not many plays you can draw up against that. You have to make sure you move pucks quickly and get it to the net. That is exactly what we did on that goal. It will be big for us again tomorrow.

On his confidence in Artur Akhtyamov in a back-to-back situation in Game 5:

It is something we’ve discussed already. I know him. I don’t want to let you guys know who we are going to play, since they’ve got it figured out… I am going to play Artie tomorrow. We will play Artie. We’ve talked about the plan if it goes on. There are no secrets here. Artie is going back in because he has been the best goalie in the playoffs, and I expect him to be great again tomorrow night.

On the importance of a “flush it down and turn around” attitude ahead of Game 5:

We have been in these positions before. It will help us immensely. We have been in every situation you can possibly think of. Our guys have worked so hard. We are already so proud of them. We have a great room and a great leadership group. But again, we will all have to dig in a little bit to make sure we bring our A-game and give ourselves the best chance to win.

On the packed house at the Coca-Cola Coliseum:

It gives us a lot of juice, even in overtime. Again, they’re knowledgeable, but they’re there for us. They’re there to support us. That gave us some momentum after they tied it up. They tied it up pretty early in the period. We got a little bit of it back. Sometimes, when a goalie is feeling it, you are not going to pass the puck in the net. We have to create a little bit more around him, make it difficult, and get that second or third opportunity. Again, we will look at some things and clean some things up, but I know our players will be better. But the fans and the atmosphere have been ridiculously good. It has been a huge help. We will need that again for tomorrow night.

On Landon Sim and Easton Cowan’s big-game experience from their London Knights days:

Oh, Sim is a rookie? I didn’t know that, with the way he presents himself and goes about his business. He has a lot of energy. He fits right in with our group. Those guys won one Memorial Cup and two OHL championships. They’ve played a lot of hockey. They’ve been in these situations before. I know those are different leagues and different levels, but it is still hockey at the highest level in the biggest moments. I expect those two guys to bring some juice and energy for us. I thought Cowan did a lot of good things today. He was dangerous. He was around the puck. He continues to play a 200-foot game. Again, we will need that energy tomorrow.

Extended Game 4 Highlights: Wolves 4 vs. Marlies 3 (OT)