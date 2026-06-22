After signing an eight-year contract with the Maple Leafs, defenseman Darren Raddysh discussed his decision to return home to Toronto.

When did it start feeling real to you that Toronto had a serious interest and that this would start coming together?

Raddysh: Probably on Thursday. My agent texted me, saying that Toronto was really getting serious about maybe wanting to acquire you. That is probably when it became real. We had a quick conversation about that. To come back home and play for the Maple Leafs — it was a no-brainer.

What was your favourite moment growing up, watching Leafs games as a fan of the team in Toronto?

Raddysh: It was just going with my dad. He recently passed. Just seeing the smile on his face when we went to the games, and how much joy it brought to my brother and me, is something I cherished. I know my brother did as well. To be able to play here every night is definitely one of his dreams. I’m happy I can make that happen for him.

How would you sum up what it means to be a Toronto Maple Leaf and play at home in Toronto?

Raddysh: It means the world. My brother and I grew up being Leafs fans. We’d go with my dad to watch the games. To be able to put that jersey on and play in front of the home fans is awesome. A lot of friends and family already texted me and are excited. I am super excited as well to be joining the Maple Leafs.

Did any of the current team members reach out to talk about what it is like to be a Toronto-area guy and play for the Leafs?

Raddysh: Yeah, a few guys have reached out to me. We haven’t really talked too much about playing in Toronto yet, but a lot of guys have reached out. They’re super excited to have me. It’s the same for me. I am super excited to meet all of the guys, pick their brains a little bit, and get to know what it is like playing in Toronto.

Playing in Toronto is something you always dreamed of as a kid, especially playing in the GTHL. You always watched the Leafs on Saturday nights. Everyone wants to come back here, and it is super exciting to get that opportunity.

Are you friends with anyone already on the roster?

Raddysh: There are not too many close friends on the team, but definitely, there are guys I played against in junior and throughout our careers. There are even a few guys I knew through my brother as well.

There are a lot of great guys on this team. I am just looking forward to meeting everyone and getting the season going.

What do you see in the Leafs’ roster, and in the hiring of Jim Hiller as head coach?

Raddysh: I like their roster. They have a lot of exceptional players. I am just fortunate to be a part of that. I’ll try to get to know the guys as much as possible early on and form some chemistry.

I’ve heard some good things about Jim. In LA, they had some good teams. They were always tough to play against.

Hopefully, we’ll continue that. I’ll get to know these guys. Hopefully, we’ll start something special.

Do you have any impressions of this Leafs roster from playing against them? Or did they have to do a lot of convincing to get you to sign on?

Raddysh: No, not a lot of convincing. They are a great hockey team. I know in the last couple of years, we really struggled against them. They have a lot of good pieces.

I am just excited to be joining them and try to help them win and get back to where they want to be.

What do you see as the biggest reason for your offensive breakout this past season in Tampa? And why did you not stay with the Lightning? It seemed like such a good fit. Why didn’t it work out, in your mind?

Raddysh: Just getting the opportunity to play. I was in and out of the lineup. When I was playing, I was playing as the seventh defenseman. I was just getting the opportunity to play on the power play and get to show my stuff, to show what I can do. That is probably one of the biggest things this last year.

Playing in Tampa was awesome. There are a lot of great guys there. It holds a special place in my heart. It came down to just business.

I don’t have anything bad to say about the organization or Julien (BriseBois). I think they wanted to go in a different direction than we wanted to. Ultimately, it led to Toronto. As I said, I am super excited to be joining the Leafs.

What are the biggest factors in breaking out and earning a contract worth $68 million?

Raddysh: It is the perseverance. You’re not handed anything. You always have to work for everything that you’re doing. That has kind of been my mindset and my whole family’s mindset, starting with my grandmother. She says go day by day, and that is all you can do. Just make sure you are working hard and doing the right things. That is what I’ve kind of based my whole career on.

If you keep doing those things, good things will happen. I was fortunate to get an opportunity to play on the first power play and play a lot of minutes. I am just thankful for that opportunity.

A lot is made of your slapshot, of course. For those who haven’t seen your game on a day-to-day basis, what else would you say you bring to the table as a defenseman?

Raddysh: I think I am a good two-way defenseman. I like to take pride in my own end first. I like to take pride in not getting scored on, making sure we’re doing the right things, and playing the right way. The offense will come after that. There are a lot of things about my game that contribute to me being a two-way player. That is what I like to do the most.

John Chayka mentioned having his eye on you back in Erie. How much do you know about him before this process, and how much did that factor into this decision?

Raddysh: Yeah, I knew John from when I was in Erie. He was with Dylan Strome a lot. He would come down and watch practice.

He is an analytics guy. That is something I like to pride myself on, too — making sure you’re doing all the right things. I believe that if you do that, good things will come. I think he sees it the same way.

He is excited about this team. He is excited to get the team back to where it needs to be. There are a lot of good pieces coming. It is an exciting time.

The market is really excited to have you here. Is this where you spend your offseasons? Tell us about your ties to the area.

Raddysh: Yeah, I grew up in Georgetown until about 12 years old. I moved to Caledon. That is where I’ve spent my summers every offseason. That is where my family has been.

I haven’t done too much downtown yet, but I’ve mostly been outside the city. I am excited to get down there, meet everyone, and get going.