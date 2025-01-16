Advertisement

Ahead of his first game back in Toronto as head coach of the opposition, New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed his time in Toronto, the players he impacted (specifically Bobby McMann and Jake McCabe), and the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

What did it feel like walking into the arena today, Sheldon?

Keefe: It feels similar. I came in with basically the same walk I took every day coming in here. I always took the Raptors entrance that way. I just stopped short a little bit this time.

I have been in the visitor’s room before with the Marlies, but it is a little different here. It looks a little different with the red hallways. Obviously, the suites and such are a little different.

It is just great to see some of the familiar faces and say hi to everyone.

You have been in New Jersey for eight months or so, but is this the final “cutting of the cord” to stand on the other bench?

Keefe: That is fair to say. I hadn’t thought of it in that context, but it is fair.

It was nice to get home last night and have dinner with the wife and kids. I fought traffic on the QEW on the way to get here this morning. All of that is very, very familiar, but of course, it will be a little different on the other bench tonight.

When the puck drops, it is hockey. I felt similar when we played them down in New Jersey, as well.

Is there a heightened sense of emotion walking into the building over going into a Carolina or wherever else?

Keefe: It is different and different than all of those experiences for sure.

There is not a lot of emotion attached to it right now, quite honestly. It feels very familiar. Everything from my drive-in to my walk-in was very familiar in that sense.

It will be different tonight to be on the other side of it, but I also don’t want to make it bigger than it is. It really is ultimately a hockey game, and the players will determine the outcome on the ice on both sides. I will look to enjoy it for what it is and move along.

What went into the decision to have your family stay back in Toronto? How difficult has it been for you?

Keefe: We were fortunate to spend nine years here, and my boys are 12 and 14. They have created some great friendships and are competitive hockey and lacrosse players. We didn’t want to disrupt that.

My wife is also very comfortable with lots of great friendships and support systems around her. We had a pretty good sense that if there was going to be a move, it would be one where the family would likely stay behind.

That is part of why a place like New Jersey was so appealing. It is so accessible — short flight, and between the two New York airports, there are a lot of options to get back and forth to Toronto. I have spent many off-days back in Toronto reconnecting with them, and they have visited a bunch.

That has helped. It has probably gone better than I expected. I was expecting it to be difficult, and certainly, there are challenging times. But the job itself is challenging and demanding. You are on the road as it is.

It gives them some stability to stay home in their routines. Even if they came with me, I am gone a lot. To give them that stability has been important. Our support system and our friends and family around have helped a great deal.

How did your years in Toronto make you a better coach?

Keefe: I do feel that my first experience in the NHL was one in which I had an opportunity to coach not only a great team but such a terrific franchise with so many great resources and expectations to win.

I think my growth as a coach is perhaps expedited in a lot of ways because you experience so many things that may take a little bit longer in other places.

I think I know the league a lot better. I believe I have a clear understanding of how to succeed in the league. As a young coach, you are sort of finding your way through that in your first couple of seasons.

I just have a really clear sense of who I am as a coach, what I can offer to the group, and how to succeed in the league. Certainly, for all those reasons, I am grateful for the opportunity I had here.

We were disappointed we weren’t able to deliver and have more success in the playoffs, which is part of why change is required. I think change has been good.

Some Leafs coaches in the past were relieved when they were let go. Did you feel any of those sentiments at all?

Keefe: I loved every second of being the Leafs coach, so I wouldn’t say that. You can just tell by the fact that I left my family here. I am very comfortable here.

As much as there is pressure, expectation, and all of these things that are a part of being the Leafs coach… For me, I had young kids who were out and about with sports. I was out and about in the public more than most Leafs coaches. I never once had a negative experience. I have been treated with nothing but great respect.

Even this past summer, I never left all summer, other than the odd trip to New Jersey. Being around, people came up, stopped, and thanked me for my time here. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with the job but lots of privilege.

I loved every single day that I coached the Leafs.

What was the best unsolicited suggestion you received from a fan around town?

Keefe: There were many, but it was all in fun, and all of it came from a good place. I don’t need to tell you. The fact that (the media) is all here is because you are all feeding the passion that there is.

The Leafs organization is fortunate to have such a great fan base. That is why so much effort goes into trying to get it right.

What would you have told a young Sheldon about the job you had in Toronto? You knew the microscope you were under, but was there anything you didn’t know about the market?

Keefe: I wouldn’t say so.

Being here for the time I spent with the Marlies in advance, being in the same city, being able to watch Mike Babcock work on a daily basis, and all of those sorts of things — either directly by being on the inside around team, or getting some anecdotes from people in the organization or just being able to follow along as closely as I was — I learned a lot about the market. I felt as prepared as you can be for someone who hasn’t worked in the league before or in a market like this.

I benefitted greatly from that and the access Babs gave me as a young coach to be around the NHL, part of his staff in training camps, and the communications throughout the season.

I don’t think there was anything that really caught me off guard, frankly.

Bobby McMann thanked you for your influence on him as a player this morning. How do you feel about your impact on some of the players in the Leafs room who grew under your tutelage?

Keefe: There are a lot of guys I feel good about — not just here but around the league, whether it is the Marlies or Leafs. I feel good about the job myself and the coaching staff, the training staff, the development staff, and all of the fantastic people around the Leafs did to help these guys develop and make them the best versions of themselves.

Bobby is one who has stayed true to himself, believed in himself, and kept working. I think he is a tremendous player. He was a great loss for us last year going toward the playoffs when he wasn’t available. He had become such an important part of our team.

To see him succeeding and not missing a beat this year and continuing to grow, you feel really good for guys like that.

Jake McCabe spoke about how you opened his eyes to the offensive side of the game. He is back in the lineup for the Leafs tonight. How big of an impact does it make on the team?

Keefe: He does so many things very well. He is such a gamer, too. When I spoke with Caber after being let go, one of the things I said to him was, “Every team needs a Jake McCabe.” He is that guy.

He is the ultimate team player. He plays the game hard and honestly, but he also works at his game. I really enjoyed having him. He helped us a great deal. Clearly, he is a big part of their team, too.

The Four Nations are rapidly approaching. What will it be like watching some of your guys compete against each other? As a coach, do you cheer for somebody or just for no injuries? What is it like from an NHL coach’s perspective?

Keefe: I am just excited to see some of these guys playing together and against each other. It has been so long, and for some of these guys, you’ve never seen them in that type of environment. I am really excited for it.

I am not quite sure what to expect from the format and the way it comes together. It is obviously a little different, and the stakes are a little different perhaps from the Olympics and such. Just talking with our guys who are going, they are really excited about it with the chance to represent their country and play best-on-best.

I think it is going to be a tremendous showcase for the league.

Jack Hughes talked about the potential of maybe playing alongside Auston Matthews at the Four Nations. What do you think that could look like, having coached them both?

Keefe: The skill sets match in a lot of ways. I have been so impressed coaching Jack this season. He has been tremendous in taking on more and wanting to grow. He has become a penalty killer for now.

His vision, ability to transport pucks up the ice, and find himself out of trouble to make plays are tremendous. However they choose to use those guys, it is the benefit and great thing about best-on-best. There are so many possibilities for any of the teams.

We are all excited to watch and see how it unfolds.

What has impressed you about the way Hughes has embraced what you asked him to do?

Keefe: Just that he wants to be great. He is a confident guy, but I think there were some things he was unsure of on the defensive side in terms of the impact he could really make. I tried to give him opportunities to work his way through some things, but also, he just embraced it.

I used many examples of the top players on the Leafs. I don’t think these guys get nearly enough credit for how hard they compete on the puck, the turnovers they can create, and how they forecheck. To be able to have top players and examples of how they are working, competing, and creating offense out of that really set the foundation of how I went at it with Jack.

He has really embraced it. He has learned through it that he can impact the game without the puck equally as when he has it. That is how you can really be great and go up to the next tier of players in the league.

Any money on the board tonight?

Keefe: I said this when I was out in New Jersey. I had a fair amount on the first game when we played these guys in the home opener, and it did not go well. I am not revisiting that. We are going to play for the points tonight.