Ahead of Thursday’s game, head coach Craig Berube discussed John Tavares’ week-to-week injury, Max Domi elevating in the lineup in Tavares’ absence, and his first 45 games in the head coaching role.

Morning Skate Notes – Jan. 16

Craig Berube says Max Domi will move up to the second-line centre spot tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 16, 2025

Jake McCabe returns to Leafs lineup tonight Says he doesn’t expect any rust @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 16, 2025

Fraser Minten staying out late at Leafs skate so doesn’t look like he’ll play tonight Connor Dewar, who was an extra yesterday at practice, not skating this AM which suggests he’ll play @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 16, 2025

What is the outlook for John Tavares?

Berube: They’ve announced week-to-week right now, so it is unfortunate. In practice, it’s just bad luck. It is what it is. We have to move on from it right now.

What are you going to miss most about Tavares?

Berube: Well, everything. You see his production and what he has done as well as his leadership. He has been an all-situations guy, and he has done a really good job for us.

What are the adjustments to the lineup for tonight?

Berube: Holmberg is in, Pacioretty is in, and McCabe is in.

During the Tavares absence, is there any inspiration you can draw from the team’s success without Auston Matthews in November?

Berube: I think so. Guys just have to step up. Someone is getting a better opportunity. When Auston was out, we played a real strong team game every night, relied on our checking, and did the right things, as well as special teams and things like that.

We have to stick with the program. We have to check hard tonight and find a way to score more goals. That is what it boils down to.

Is there any temptation to dress Fraser Minten tonight after the call-up?

Berube: There is. He hasn’t practiced with us. It is not so much of an emergency. We have players who have been with us in practice and played. I thought about it for a while, but I went with what I went with.

Who will you lean on in the middle in the top-six with Tavares out?

Berube: Max Domi moves up in that spot. I have used him up there before with Nylander. He is a guy who can go up there and provide some offense and playmaking ability. We are going to need that from him.

What have you seen from Domi this season? It is not the point production he is used to or happy with.

Berube: For sure. I talked about it the other day. He needs to get on the inside more, and he needs to shoot pucks more — which he has in the last couple of games — and skate. He is a good skater. He has to his speed and be a little bit more direct when shooting. More pucks to the net in general.

For him personally, it’s about getting on the inside a little more around on the net to get some different types of goals.

Did you have any kind of relationship with Sheldon Keefe, or did you speak with him before you took the Leafs‘ job? Was there any advice on taking over the role?

Berube: I have spoken with him a few times. He was open to it.

I wanted to come in here and figure it out myself, to be honest with you. Mike Van Ryn was her last year, who I’ve known from the past. I got a lot of information from him.

Has anything surprised you about coaching here?

Berube: Just you guys (the media). No, I am just kidding.

I’ve loved it. It is a great spot. There is a lot going on, and we all know that. It is a huge market here.

I love the players. I think they are very professional. They work extremely hard. They want to do well and to win.

The organization has been fantastic — next to none. They have everything here. Anything you need, they do it all.

It has been great working with Brad and Shanny. I have a really good relationship with those guys. It has been very positive for me.