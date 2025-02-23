Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, which improved the team’s record to 34-20-2.

On the team’s performance:

I liked a lot of our game. We had a really good first and built the lead. They made a push in the second, but I thought we did a lot of good things. The third period was a lot of the same. I thought we probably backed up a little bit too much in the third and let them come at us. We get the 4-on-4 situation, and they pull their goalie. They made it interesting there; they are good at that, and we have seen them do it numerous times. They are going to come regardless of the score and put pressure on you. I’d like to see our team a little more aggressive up ice, not backing up so much and letting them come at us.

On Alex Steeves’ multi-point performance, including his first NHL goal:

He had a good game. That line was good. He did a lot of good things for us tonight. Very happy for him to get his first NHL goal. He was hard on the forecheck. He plays a simple game. It is direct. That is what I like about it. He forechecked well with that line tonight. He worked hard. He did a lot of good things like that. And he has the ability to score a goal.

On whether he considered challenging the first Carolina goal for offside:

It was tight and close. We gave them a timeout and let them look a little longer. In that situation, it has to be 110% sure. It was only 105%.

On leaning on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner late in the game:

That is part of their job, right? They have to be in that situation. When they made it 4-on-4, I knew they were pulling their goalie, so our penalty killers were going to be out there.

On whether he’ll consider making some changes for tomorrow’s lineup in the back-to-back:

I liked everybody tonight, but I will think about that on the plane ride. The minutes were all pretty good. I think McCabe played 24, but other than that, all of our forwards were under 20. I’ll think about it and make a decision tomorrow.

Alex Steeves on his reaction to his first NHL goal and the confidence he’ll gain from it

Steeves: It felt really good. A bit of a relief, honestly. It was a beautiful play by Johnny. It was nice to get the game started like that. … I fist-bumped and immediately tried to find Johnny to tell him it was a nice pass. Then I kind of just blacked out. … Any time you get called up, you want to make an impact, and goals are nice. It is my first. I am a goal-scorer, and I know I can be a goal-scorer at this level. Just proving that with a nice finish. … I score a lot of goals not handling the puck and just one-timing it while trying to get myself available. It felt good. I have belief I can do that. It is nice to get the results.

Steeves on what he is going to do with the puck from his first NHL goal