“I think we’ve got to simplify. We’re looking for a key play right now, and we got to get more on the inside. Obviously, we’re missing some key pieces up front, but that’s no excuse. We have the guys to [score], and we know that.” – Joseph Blandisi on the Marlies‘ lack of scoring recently

The Toronto Marlies bounced back from a disappointing outing against Syracuse on Friday, but they were shut out for the second time in 24 hours in Rochester. While their rookie netminder kept the door shut against the AHL’s leading scorers, Toronto couldn’t find a way past Devon Levi despite generating a handful of high-quality scoring chances.

First Period

Rochester held a 13-12 shot advantage through the opening frame, but Toronto generated more high-danger scoring chances.

Nikita Grebenkin earned a breakaway as early as the two-minute mark. He lost the handle when cutting across the crease, and the chance went begging. Toronto retained possession on the same shift, leading to Zach Solow teeing up an unmarked Cedric Paré in the slot, but Devon Levi got the better of the veteran forward. It was the type of chance that Toronto needed to capitalize on, given the quality of the goaltender in the opposing net.

The Marlies killed off the first penalty thanks to three sharp saves from Artur Akhtyamov, who oozed confidence from the get-go.

Toronto’s powerplay went to work soon after but generated just one chance. Solow’s drive to the net took Rochester by surprise as he surged into the slot unattended. The finish didn’t match Solow’s initial play as Toronto frittered away a second Grade-A scoring chance.

With Marshall Rifai sitting in the penalty box, Toronto went close to scoring while short-handed. Levi turned aside Logan Shaw on a breakaway, but the Marlies captain was slashed before taking his shot.

Shaw argued for a penalty shot to no avail, and the game went to four-on-four instead. On the Marlies‘ abbreviated power play, they were nearly victimized by the Amerks’ penalty kill, but Akhtyamov came to the rescue against Josh Dunne on a breakaway.

The Amerks should have made Toronto pay for a mistake inside the final 30 seconds. After a turnover from William Villeneuve, two quick passes from the Amerks teed up Dunne from point-blank range. Not to be outdone by his adversary at the other end, Akhtyamov pulled off a quality save to bail out his team.

Second Period

Toronto spent extended time hemmed in the defensive zone in the middle frame but showed character and resilience. Rochester was kept to the perimeter until the last minute of the period.

As he did in the first frame, Akhtyamov made a crucial, timely save, denying Kale Clague and Anton Wahlberg on consecutive attempts.

Toronto rarely threatened offensively but did generate two high-danger chances. On the power play, Solow was open in the heart of the slot but couldn’t bury the chance.

Some good work down low by Joseph Blandisi led to him finding Jacob Quillan in the left circle, but from a promising position, the rookie buried his shot into Levi’s chest.

Third Period

The Marlies generated their best segment of the game in the first three minutes of the final frame. Despite dominating possession in the Amerks’ zone, only one scoring chance of note was created. Solow couldn’t beat Levi from close range to break the deadlock.

Rochester took control of the period from thereon and would have won in regulation if not for Toronto’s rookie goaltender. Akhtyamov robbed Isak Rosén after the Amerks forward made a slick individual move to beat two Toronto defenders.

Akhtyamov also denied Noah Östlund, Brett Murray, Anton Wahlberg, and Nicolas Aubé-Kubel as the Americans fired 13 shots in the third period.

Toronto’s chance to steal the game arrived on a late power play. On a cross-seam pass from Shaw, Abruzzese had his low shot stopped by Levi, but the rebound dropped kindly for Nylander. Despite the Amerks goaltender floundering amid the chaos around him, he made a second save as Nylander couldn’t elevate his shot into the top half of the net.

Overtime/Shootout

The extra frame was a wacky five minutes in which neither team took control. Shots on goal were at a premium despite several turnovers and misplays. Rochester didn’t record a single shot on Akhtyamov, while Toronto had one fantastic opportunity to claim the extra point.

Nylander sprung free, but his attempt to move around Levi left a lot to be desired as he lost the handle, and Rochester’s goaltender wasn’t tested.

The shootout was even weirder in what was Rochester’s “Teddy-Bear Toss” game.

After four rounds without a goal, Konsta Helenius finally got the puck by Akhtyamov. Despite Toronto yet to take their fifth attempt, the Rochester fans started to throw stuffed bears onto the ice, even after repeated in-arena announcements implored them not to.

The result was a strange delay as the players attempted to shift the donated animals to the side of the ice.

Whether it was a devious plot by the home fans or merely premature exuberance, it had the desired effect. Nikita Grebenkin’s shootout attempt was a farce as the Russian winger lost the handle, and Levi wasn’t forced into a save to clinch the victory.

Post Game Notes

– Artur Akhtyamov recorded his third shutout of the season, stopping all 34 shots he faced through regulation and overtime. He’s posted a .954 save percentage in his last four starts, but remarkably, he’s won just one of those games.

“[Akhtyamov] looked confident, was comfortable, and made big saves,” said John Gruden. “He was in control all night. He just played outstanding and gave us a chance to win.”

– Nick Abruzzese skated in his 200th career professional game. He has appeared in 11 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and 189 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies.

– Injured against Syracuse, Matt Benning’s status is yet to be determined with an upper-body ailment.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Minten – Shaw

Quillan – Blandisi – Nylander

Grebenkin – Paré – Solow

Hirvonen – Stevens – Tverberg

Defensemen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Webber – Kokkonen

Rifai- Niemelä

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Hildeby

Game Highlights: Amerks 1 vs. Marlies 0 (SO)

Post-Game Media Availability: Gruden & Blandisi