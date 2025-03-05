Ahead of Wednesday’s game in Vegas, head coach Craig Berube discussed the big minutes for his top players vs. San Jose, Steven Lorentz’s return to the lineup, and the challenge against the Golden Knights.

Morning Skate Lines – Mar. 5

Lines at Leafs skate in Vegas Knies – Matthews – Marner

Holmberg – Tavares – Nylander

McMann – Domi – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Jarnkrok

Dewar, Reaves Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

McCabe – Myers

Benoit – Timmins

Mermis – Tanev Woll starts

@TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2025

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander played a lot on Monday night. Do you worry about any carryover when you lean on them so much?

Berube: I talked the other day about it. I overused them in that game in the circumstances with power plays and everything that went on with overtime. It is a concern for sure, but they are used to playing a lot of minutes. They have good motors. They had a good energy today.

How close is Chris Tanev? Is he a possibility for Saturday in Colorado?

Berube: He is close. He is not going to play tonight, but he is getting better, and he is getting closer. Possible [for Colorado], yeah.

With Steven Lorentz returning, what intrigues you about the potential of his line with Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf?

Berube: That is a good line that you can trust in all situations. You can start them in their own zone. That is a good line to forecheck, hunt, and make it difficult for the other team. With Jarny there, there is more opportunity to score.

How much do you feel like the team has earned a boost from management at the trade deadline?

Berube: We are all looking to better our team if we can. That is the best way I can put it.

How does Pontus Holmberg manage to draw so many penalties?

Berube: Because he is so strong on the puck. He really does a good job of holding people off. Eventually, it gets difficult for the defenders. He ends up drawing penalties off of that, but he does a great job of hanging onto pucks and holding people off in the offensive zone. Even in the neutral zone, or wherever he is, he does a really good job of that. It’s the reason why he draws so many penalties. He doesn’t give up the puck easily.

How pleased are you with how the team is playing, given how tough the schedule has been since returning from the break?

Berube: We have been happy. There are always things we want to work on and improve. The other night, in the third period at home against San Jose, we have to do better job of shutting the game down. We didn’t do a good enough job, and they tied it up. We did get a big point.

The team has battled extremely hard through injuries and the schedule. We have to keep going.

What is the biggest challenge the Golden Knights present?

Berube: Very good team off the rush. They are strong and hang onto pucks. They defend well. They have big defensemen. It is a big team, so you are not going to get a lot of room out there. When you get your opportunities, you have to capitalize on them.

At the same time, our biggest job is defending the Golden Knights. They are a dynamic team off the rush. They have a lot of guys who make plays. We have to do a good job off the rush, and we have to do a really good job in our zone of being hard around our net. The wingers have to do a good job; their D shoot a lot of pucks and are good at getting them through.

What is your sense of Joseph Woll coming off of his last start? Are there any effects lingering from the illness?

Berube: It is a good question. He didn’t look like himself, and he knew that. There are times when you have those games throughout the season. I think it is just one of those games, to be honest with you.

He has done a great job of bouncing back for us this year — both goalies have, in my opinion, and our team in general. It kind of all works together.

