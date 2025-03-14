Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, which dropped the team’s record to 39-23-3.

On the team’s performance:

It was a good battle. At five-on-five, I thought it was a pretty even game. I liked our third period a lot. The difference is that they scored two power-play goals, and we didn’t capitalize on our PP. We have to get the puck out on the second (Florida) PP goal. We knew going in it would be tight. With the way they play, there is not a lot of room. You have to stay patient within your game and not force things. I thought we did a good job of it. We limited their shots, and they limited our shots. I mean, that is a high-volume shot team. I thought our checking was good. I thought we did a lot of good things. You always want to be better. We have to push through this and be better, but we competed hard. It was a hard game. It was a tough, hard hockey game out there. Again, we had power-play opportunities. We didn’t capitalize on them. They did.

On the too-many-men penalty leading to the 3-1 Florida goal:

We can’t take that penalty. Those are the ones that kill you.

On the roughing call on OEL in the late first-period scrum, leading to the 2-1 Florida goal:

We talked about how they were going to do all of this stuff. With no whistles, they get in there and get involved. [OEL] punched a guy, but they two-handed one of our guys, too. They just took us. But we have to be more disciplined, no doubt about it. When you play these guys, you can’t retaliate.

On Max Domi’s performance (a fight, a big hit, and a goal):

He had a heck of a game, in my opinion — big hit, fight, scored a goal. He was skating and working. He was good.

On Chris Tanev’s first game back after the injury (six-game layoff):

He was fine. The timing was a little off for him with the speed of the game, but he did what he normally does for us. He was just fine.

On the first home games for Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo:

I was happy with Laughton and Carlo tonight. I thought Laughts was physical. That is his game. He did a lot of good things, in my opinion. Carlo did as well. He defended extremely well. He moved the puck well.

On the power play’s inability to break through on three opportunities:

I didn’t think we moved the puck quickly enough. The team takes time and space away from you on their PK. They are very aggressive, and we could’ve moved it quicker. There were opportunities there that we didn’t see. There were a few plays where we shot the puck and missed the net, and it went out of the zone for a clear. We have to make sure we are hitting the net on those plays. There were some backside plays that were available. We didn’t see them.

On the line shakeup in the third:

I mixed it up a little bit. I put Max in the middle. He was skating well, so I wanted to put him back in the middle. I put Laughts on the wing with Tavares and Nylander.

On the opportunity to settle into a stretch at home after a grueling road schedule: