“We weathered the storm a little bit early, but for 40 minutes of that game, we were the better team. Everyone is pulling the rope together. We have to pick it up. We are fighting to be at the top of our division and winning is development.” – John Gruden

Unlike the parent club, the Toronto Marlies are starting to knuckle down, knowing every point is invaluable down the stretch. Against a heavy and physical Charlotte team, the Marlies were prepared to fight for every inch of the ice and showed resilience after falling behind early in the game, manufacturing a strong defensive performance (Charlotte was limited to 22 shots) and productive secondary scoring.

First Period

Toronto could not have gotten off to a worse start. Dakota Mermis took a penalty 23 seconds in, and exactly a minute later, Charlotte opened the scoring. It was a sloppy effort on the penalty kill as Toronto conceded a seam pass through to Jesse Puljujärvi, who was wide open at the back post, where he opened the scoring on the game’s first recorded shot.

A positive response from Toronto earned them a power play 60 seconds later, as Joseph Blandisi drove to the net and drew an infraction. Aside from one effort by Alex Steeves, which drew a pad save from Kaapo Kähkönen, the power play sputtered until Roni Hirvonen was tabbed for interference to negate the penalty.

It came against the run of play when Toronto tied the game with five minutes remaining. Toronto turned defense into offense with a beautifully constructed goal off the rush. Rapid one-touch passes in the defensive zone from Nick Abruzzese, William Villeneuve, and Logan Shaw resulted in Alex Steeves leading a 2v1 with Abruzzese to his left. Steeves — who was never, ever going to pass — beat Kähkönen low glove to bring Toronto level.

Charlotte had the chance to respond from the restart after an errant pass from Robert Mastrosimone presented John Leonard with possession in the high slot. The reliable Dennis Hildeby made the pad save required and steered the puck away to avoid a second opportunity.

Second Period

The first five minutes of the middle frame were the game’s turning point. As hard as Toronto worked, they were guilty of defensive zone giveaways, allowing the Checkers to build sustained pressure. Hildeby made two key saves on Will Lockwood and Sandis Vilmanis to keep the game tied before Toronto turned the tide at the six-minute mark.

The high-energy third line put Charlotte on its heels and capitalized on a mistake. Zach Solow burrowed below the goal line before coming out front and throwing the puck across the blue paint. Jaycob Megna attempted to corral the puck instead of clearing his lines, allowing Jacob Quillan to pounce on the chance to fire home.

The goal went straight to the legs of the Marlies, who should have padded their narrow lead. Shaw, Abruzzese, Blandisi, and Alex Nylander couldn’t make good on quality scoring chances, but there was no let-up.

Toronto piled on the pressure and finished the period strongly as the fourth line hemmed the Checkers in the defensive zone for the final two minutes.

There was little reward for the Marlies, as the puck wouldn’t cross the goal line. The battering ram line of Matthew Barbolini, Cedric Paré, and Reese Johnson ground down Charlotte without reward.

Third Period

Toronto delivered a textbook shutdown period, as Charlotte was limited to one quality scoring chance in 17 minutes. Hildeby stonewalled Leonard and held onto long-range efforts without giving up any second opportunities.

The insurance marker arrived with five minutes remaining and had a playoff feel to it in terms of intensity. Mastrosimone, Solow, and Blandisi won their battles and outworked Charlotte to win possession down low. Solow produced a quality pass from below the goal line, and Mastrosimone delivered the one-time finish.

The Charlotte net was empty for the final three minutes, but Toronto remained stoic in a 6v5 situation. Hildeby made one save of note to turn aside Rasmus Asplund to cap off a solid performance from the big Swedish goaltender and his team.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies are 3-0-1 at Scotiabank Arena this season, a stark improvement after recent struggles in the big barn. Toronto has recorded a league-leading 70 goals in the third period and 18-1-1 when leading after the second period.

– Too often, Toronto relies on their top six for offense. It is encouraging to see Zach Solow (2A) and Robert Mastrosimone (1G/1A) lead the way alongside Joseph Blandisi (1A). The new-look fourth line was also impressive, not only wearing Charlotte down but generating high-danger scoring chances.

– Jacob Quillan’s fourth goal in five games was the winner and keeps his point streak alive (4G/2A in five games). He has seized the opportunity to take some of Fraser Minten’s minutes since the trade deadline and was entrusted late in the game during 6v5 action.

– Alex Steeves is creeping toward another franchise record. His 33rd goal of the season ties him with Chris Mueller for goals in a single season. It seems only a matter of time before Steeves passes Johnny Pohl’s 36 goals in 2005-06.

– After the game, John Gruden was asked about Ryan Reaves. Gruden said he had not spoken to the player since he was waived and added to the Marlies roster.

“We’ll see what happens with that,” said Gruden. “It’s a tough adjustment for anyone. At the end of the day, we just want what’s best for him.”

Due to the AHL’s veteran rule, it’s tough to envisage Reaves and/or new addition Brandon Baddock getting much ice time.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Abruzzese – Shaw – Steeves

Hirvonen – Quillan – Nylander

Mastrosimone – Blandisi – Solow

Barbolini – Paré – Johnson

Defensemen

Mermis – Villeneuve

Rifai – Sharpe

Niemelä – Miller

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Checkers 1

Post-Game Media Availability: Steeves & Gruden