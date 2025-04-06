Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, which improved the team’s record to 47-25-4.

On the team’s performance:

Coming into the game, we talked about staying patient against this team. They have a lot of talent over there. They can score goals. I thought we defended well. The goalie made saves. We stayed in it and eventually took it over in the third, as we wanted to. I liked our team sticking up for each other in the third period. That was a good job there. It started to get a little bit chippy, but I liked that we stood up for each other and handled that.

On what Nick Robertson needs to do — besides score — to remain in the lineup:

He has been in the lineup a lot. As I said this morning, he got taken out, and then we were winning games, so I didn’t change the lineup. The guy has great speed. He can score goals. He can shoot. He has played pretty good hockey for us this year. It is not like he hasn’t. Sometimes, you make decisions with the lineup, but Nick just has to manage the puck more than anything. Be simple with it. Get pucks out. Get pucks in. When he has the opportunity, he uses his speed very well and capitalizes on some chances that he gets. It’s just about being defensively responsible and managing the puck.

On Robertson’s trend of scoring in the first game back after a healthy scratch:

He is probably a little bit more motivated. Nobody wants to sit out, right? When you get back in there, you are a little bit more hungry. There is no doubt about it. That is not just him. That is most players.

On whether the high number of players to drop the gloves for the Leafs this season — now at 12 — is situational or indicative of a team mentality:

It is a little bit of both. We have talked about needing pushback, protecting your teammates, and helping your teammates out in certain situations. Sometimes, that might be that you need to drop your gloves and handle something. I think the mentality of being together, sticking together, and helping each other out is part of the reason.

On Philippe Myers’ first game since March 10 and the play of the defense in general:

The defense was excellent tonight. I thought Brandon Carlo, in particular, was really good. It is not that other guys weren’t, but he stuck out. He had an excellent game eating pucks and killing plays. It’s simple, but he is a vacuum. Myers did very well, I thought. He has been out a long time. He was simple with the puck, made hard plays, and defended well. He had a solid game for me.

On Matthew Knies’ recent form:

He is playing playoff hockey — that is for sure — with how heavy he is playing. He is skating, physical, and on top of things. For me, he has been playing extremely well for the last couple of weeks.

On Anthony Stolarz’s recent form:

Both goalies had a dip for a bit, but both of them are pretty dialed in right now. Stoly was solid again tonight. He made the saves that he needed to make. He looks comfortable in the net. When I see him coming out, playing pucks, and moving it, he looks comfortable. He is tracking the puck. He was solid for us tonight.

On the latest update concerning Jake McCabe: