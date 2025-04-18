Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings, which closed out the team’s 2024-25 regular season record at 52-26-4 (108 points).

On the team not throwing in the towel when down 3-1:

I thought our first period was fine, considering the game and the situation. The second period got a little loose and sloppy. I thought our guys brought it back to earth in the third. We just played the right way — a little more direct. We were fortunate to get that tying goal. I was happy for [Tanev]. We ended up winning in OT. Considering the situation, the guys did what they had to do. We won the game, which is good.

On navigating a game with nothing on the line:

It is hard. It’s harder for the players than the coach. I understand and know it is going to happen before it happens. It is just one of those things. You hope you come out of it, and you’re all good. Clean, as far as I know.

On Philippe Myers’ highlight-reel 3-2 goal:

It might be the goal of the year, haha. I’ll have to go back and look at it. I wasn’t sure who it was for a while when I was watching it. Hell of a goal. I mean, hell of a goal. Great for him. I am happy for him. It is nice to see him get one and do what he did.

"PHILIPPE MYERS DOES HIS BOBBY ORR IMPRESSION!" Myers 2nd of the Season vs Red Wings courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/5cVAuOYr0e — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 18, 2025

On the confidence boost ahead of the playoffs that Scott Laughton’s OT winner could provide:

If you go back three games now, I think he is really coming around for us. In Buffalo, he was excellent, but before then, he was playing good hockey. He has some chemistry going with those guys. He is starting to feel a lot more comfortable. I was happy for him to get that goal in OT. For anyone, if you score a goal, you feel good about yourself. But it is not the goal so much as how he is playing the game.

SCOTT LAUGHTON OT WINNER vs Red Wings courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/rdCIz37KCn — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 18, 2025

On the team finishing the regular season with 13 wins in 16 games:

It is nice to play good hockey down the stretch, for sure. The guys were really focused. They wanted to get that division title. I think it’s an important thing and a pretty big deal. We really played well as a team in this last little stretch. We are doing the right things without the puck. Everyone is dialed and bought into what we want to do.

On his decision of who to start in three-on-three overtime:

I just kind of went with some guys who normally don’t get out in overtime. That is what I went with. I started with Holmberg, who I thought had a really strong game. He was hanging onto pucks and winning faceoffs. The only draw he lost tonight was in overtime. It was the same thing with Laughton. Those guys played a solid game and deserved to be out there.

On the team’s plans for the next few days before Game 1 vs. the Senators:

We will get together tomorrow with the team and spend some time on Ottawa. It will be an optional skate. On Saturday, again, we will spend some time on Ottawa and go a little more in-depth on things. We’ll practice and get ready for the game. It is about us. I get that Ottawa is a really good team, and it is going to be a battle. They do what they do, and we will look at that stuff. But it really boils down to our team, and the commitment and battle we’ll need.

