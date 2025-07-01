After signing a three-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs, Steven Lorentz discussed his decision to sign with term in Toronto instead of testing unrestricted free agency.

How does it feel to get this deal done with the Leafs? Were you looking at tomorrow as a possible big day for you, and what went into remaining in Toronto for three more years?

Lorentz: There was kind of no doubt in my mind that I knew I’d be back in Toronto again. It definitely has been a process. Maybe it went a little longer than I had hoped, but that is part of being unrestricted. You don’t really know. But in my heart, I knew I really wanted to come back. Talking to Tre and all of the guys in management, we just made it work.

Tomorrow was definitely a possibility, but in my heart of hearts, I knew I wanted to stay and didn’t want to go anywhere else. I am just so proud and happy to be able to get it done. I am already looking forward to next year.

What does it mean to you that you secured three years on the contract?

Lorentz: That is honestly what I wanted more than anything — the longevity. I would love to play my whole career in Toronto. Last year was even better. It exceeded expectations, being able to wear the Leaf with pride, play at home with friends and family, and try to bring a Cup to a city that has been longing for it for so long. It deserves it.

We have a great group of guys still. No matter the moves made, the DNA hasn’t changed with our coaching staff up to management. We still have that goal to be the hardest-working team, the best team, and the team that comes out on top in June.

It was kind of a no-brainer. There is obviously a lot that goes into working out the contract details, but I am so happy that it is done now. I can really put my foot on the gas and get ready to bring it again next season.

What was your favourite moment playing for your hometown team last year?

Lorentz: There were so many.

I don’t think I will ever forget skating out for Game 1 of the playoffs. It is a great barn to play in, but the playoffs are an electric atmosphere. Coming out and seeing all of the white towels as the speakers blasted music gave me chills. I remember looking at [Laughton] on the bench as a couple of local boys. We were like, “Holy you-know-what, this is sick.” I still remember the first 10 minutes. We came out flying. That is something I don’t think I’ll ever forget.

There were so many little things on the ice and off the ice in the community and at practice. It kind of went by in a blur, but I don’t think there was really a day, minus the day when we lost out. That was so disappointing, but it was such a fun year.

It is such a great group here. I wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else.

What was it about what happened last season that left you convinced Toronto was the only option for you moving forward?

Lorentz: I take a lot of pride in being a Leafs fan and now a player. It definitely had a lot to do with it. But I was pleasantly surprised by how well the organization was run. They have so many great pieces, and they are the right pieces. It really is the best of the best, but at the same time, they are guys with good heads on their shoulders. Whether that is management, the coaching staff, or the guys that bought in, it really is a winning culture — and I know what that is like.

I am already excited for next year. My head is still buzzing right now. It has been a crazy couple of weeks trying to get this thing done. More than anything, I am just excited. It is such a great group, and it really didn’t take a whole lot of decision-making. I knew my heart was here.

It was a crazy day across the NHL. The Leafs made a trade for Matias Maccelli. What do you know about him? What kind of teammate did you lose in Mitch Marner?

Lorentz: Maccelli was kind of in the west, and I don’t know a whole lot about him, but looking at his stats from a couple of years ago, he had a couple of back-to-back years where he definitely showed his offensive instinct. He can move the puck. He can pass the puck as good as some of the top players in the league. He is actually a little bit bigger than I thought. I was looking at his page. He is definitely going to be welcomed here, and I am excited to see what he can bring for us.

The news about Mitchy — again, I haven’t been on my phone a whole, whole lot. I know tomorrow is a big day and there is a lot of noise leading up to it, but all I know is that he was an incredible teammate. I am not sure what exactly has gone down, but whatever team he has played for next season is getting a great teammate, an ultimate competitor, and an even better guy off the ice. I am happy for Mitch, and whatever decision gets made, he has a long, bright, successful career ahead of him. I am happy for him.

What did you think about what happened in Florida with them bringing back all of Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand? They are going to be just as tough next year.

Lorentz: It is impressive to make it work in the salary cap era and get their guys under the cap. It is a very well-run organization. They did a great job bringing those players back; those are some big names.

Looking back on the playoff series, I think we gave it our best. It was very disappointing what happened in the seventh game. It is a team we look at and think we are not going back down or be afraid

Their team doesn’t change a whole lot. We are going to use our experience from this past playoff, try to make some tweaks and changes, and try to bring the energy to get over the hump next year.

What does your summer look like? What do you do to get away from the game? Did you take any vacation? Training-wise, who are you working out with, and what are you trying to improve?

Lorentz: We just finished up a game of golf right now. I have been doing that a little bit, but I can’t really sit still, and sometimes, it is a little too slow for me.

I have been working out. I am already back skating with some of the local guys from Kitchener-Waterloo from around the league. I’ve worked out here, and I usually spend my summers in Waterloo. I love coming home. It is kind of nice that it is only an hour-long car ride now, playing for the Leafs.

We have a great group of guys here who push each other in the gym and at the skates. As the months go on and it gets closer to training camp, some guys will funnel back into town. I’ll be able to drive to Toronto, get some workouts in, get a head start on getting back into a routine, and get settled in Toronto.

We still have two months left of summer, but those are going to fly by. I am going to try to enjoy it. I am getting married at the end of July. That is something that’s the next step and a big thing for me. I am looking forward to that, and then after that, it is time to put the pedal down.