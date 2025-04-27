Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series.

On the level of concern about John Tavares leaving the game in overtime:

I don’t think there is any concern. He had to go off. At the time, we had a power play, and he was not out there. But it is what it is.

On the difference in the game:

Special teams. We gave up a power-play goal for them and a shortie against our power play. We had our opportunities with the four-minute power play in the overtime. We couldn’t get it done.

On the power play’s failure to capitalize on the four-minute opportunity in OT:

We had some looks. We had some good looks. Matthews hit the post, and we had some other good looks. It didn’t go in. I am not going to look at it too much. We didn’t get a bounce. We hit a post, and we had a couple of other good opportunities. JT is really good on the PP for us, obviously, but we had our looks.

On whether there is any concern about the team’s lack of killer instinct in a close-out opportunity:

I don’t think that was the case tonight. I thought our team played extremely hard and did a lot of great things. We gave up four shots in two periods. We defended hard and played hard. Bounces go one way or another. I am not too concerned about it. I thought our team was ready to go. We did a lot of good things tonight, and it didn’t work out.

On Anthony Stolarz’s performance in net:

Solid. On the last goal, he can’t see anything there. There were a lot of people in front of him on that shot. He made a lot of good saves for us. I thought he was comfortable and played well. I am not concerned about Stolarz.

On Oliver Ekman-Larsson scoring the team’s fifth goal by a defenseman in the series:

They are shooting the puck and activating. We are doing a good job of that and getting pucks to the net. It was a great pass from Willy, but we were in a good set there. It was a good finish. Our D are doing a good job with that aspect of the game. They are playing well, defending hard, defending well, and helping us on the scoresheet, too.