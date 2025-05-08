On a rest day on Thursday, head coach Craig Berube discussed the team’s success creating transition offense in the first two games of the series vs. the Panthers, Max Pacioretty’s playoff production, and his team’s ability to respond quickly to goals against in the postseason so far.

How is Anthony Stolarz doing? Is there a progress update?

Berube: I haven’t seen him today.

Is he going to travel with the team today?

Berube: I doubt it. Not right away.

Did you stay away from William Nylander today?

Berube: I did. I haven’t seen him yet.

How did you come to the conclusion that it is best to leave Nylander alone?

Berube: I was just kidding around about that, but we have a good relationship. We talk a lot. Willy has great abilities and skills. He is doing a great job for us — producing, working, and doing all of the right things.

The Panthers’ forecheck hasn’t been an issue in the final result of each game so far, but what do you need to do to solve it better in the next few games?

Berube: I think it starts in the offensive zone. We have to do a better job of creating more offensive-zone time. We are getting beat up the ice a little bit too much from our offensive zone. They are jumping by us and getting up the ice a little too much. I would like to see us make sure we get above people a little bit quicker and also create a little bit more offensive zone time against them. We need to tire them out a little bit in their end.

What has the team done well to generate so many rush chances in transition?

Berube: We have just done a good job of taking advantage of their aggressiveness and getting behind them. We are making strong plays that way. We have talked about it; they are coming hard all the time, and their defensemen are really aggressive with really good gaps. We are trying to get in behind them as best we can.

The team made a big push after giving up the early goal in the second period. What was the message in the room beforehand?

Berube: Not much different than it was before the game. It is playoff hockey. There is no room or time for rest out there. Understand that every puck battle is important. It’s about being competitive, physical, and aggressive all over the ice. You have to be in the playoffs. My message is to continue to press, pressure, be aggressive, be physical, and win your battles.

Reviewing the tape after the game, do you appreciate the little plays from the defense, like Brandon Carlo jumping on a puck or Jake McCabe swatting it away from the crease?

Berube: That is all big, eh? All of those things around the net are big in the playoffs. There are going to be breakdowns. The second and third efforts are highly important. We are getting a lot of it.

What is the biggest challenge that Anton Lundell’s line has presented so far?

Berube: They’re big. Marchand is on the line, and he is a very good player. We all know that. He has the ability to extend plays with his skill and strength. He can make plays. He is good at it. He is a gamer. With him added to the line, it makes it very dangerous.

Max Pacioretty is finding his way onto the scoresheet, and he also had five hits on the scoresheet in the first period alone in Game 2. What does it say about the overall impact he’s made since returning to the lineup?

Berube: I think he’s done that all year when he’s played. He has been a physical player. We have asked him to be that type of player, and he is doing it. He enjoys going out and banging the body. He is getting on the forecheck and doing a good job of it. He is also on the scoresheet.

On the power play goal last night, he knows where he makes his money. His home is at the net front. He did a good job of tipping that puck in.

You want to win every game you play, but how important is a split down in Florida?

Berube: I am worried about tomorrow. That is it. It is going to be a tough game. We know that. It is a hard building. They are very good at home. It is going to be a hard game; we all know that. It is going to be a physical game, and we have to be prepared for it. I am not going to go beyond Game 3.

What are you noticing about Bobby McMann’s game as the series progresses?

Berube: I think he is using his speed and getting behind them a little bit. He is getting opportunities like the one last night. He has been skating really well and has been physical. He has to keep doing it. That is his game: the skating, the physicality, using his speed, and getting to the net.

What has pleased you the most in terms of instilling into your group how to be a more playoff-ready team?

Berube: Commitment to playing that north style of game and putting pucks in deep. That goes for everybody. They have done a really good job of that and creating that identity.

I bring up the puck battles and physicality all the time. You need that. I think our team has done a really good job throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Do you suspect you haven’t seen the best of Sergei Bobrovsky yet?

Berube: Well, yeah. He is a great goalie. We all know that. I go way back with Bob to Philly. He is a gamer, a great goalie, and a worker, for sure. We are going to have to make life difficult for him. That is the bottom line.

I liked how we went to the blue paint last night. In some situations, we have to do it even more.

What did you like about your team’s shift after Florida made it 3-3, leading to Mitch Marner’s game-winning goal?

Berube: I think it has been all year — or most of the year, and in the playoffs — that we have responded when we get scored on. It’s like, “Okay, we need a good shift now.” Our guys, one through four and on D, go out there with that mentality. We are not going to sit back and say, “Oh, here they come.” We are going to go after them.

That is the mindset you have to have. You’re going to get scored on. We talk about composure all of the time. Just go out and play.