Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth game of the preseason.

Takeaways from the team’s performance:

Uhhh… I liked our 6-on-5. Little signs of life. It is one of those preseason games. Montreal worked hard and played a simple game. We kind of complicated things at times. That is what you get sometimes in preseason games.

On whether these types of games are difficult to coach:

They are. It lacks intensity. That can drive a coach bananas, but I understand. There was some good stuff, too. I was happy with some of it. I look for structure stuff. I look for routes, and things like that — our systems.

On the showing from Nic Roy and his line with Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli in Roy’s first preseason game:

I thought that line possessed a lot of pucks in the offensive zone and were heavy on it. It is a long week. Our guys are probably a little gassed and need a day off. It was a tough week of practicing and work. Some guys played in Montreal, too. I was pretty happy with that Roy line, with the way they play that heavy style of hockey and hang onto pucks. Pretty simple and direct.

On the nervous moments in preseason, like Anthony Stolarz taking a knock to the head in the crease:

It is always risky, right? In the preseason, you are always worried about something happening to somebody. That was obviously concerning, but he was fine. He was moving well tonight in the net. His puck handles were excellent. It was good to see him in there.

On the desired identity of the team once the real games start:

We want to play like last year quite a bit. We want to look like we did last year. We are a direct team. We want to play good defense. We’ve got to check and make sure we are defensively sound, giving our goalies good looks to make saves. Offensively, we want to be direct. We want to shoot pucks, get to the net, and score some dirty goals. I don’t see a whole lot changing. I think we are still lacking in playing direct through the neutral zone, getting behind people, and going to work. You have to keep working on it. We have been working on it practice, but in the games, they still want to make plays and handle the puck. I get that; they want to get their touches.

On Nick Robertson’s camp and preseason so far:

I think he has been good. I liked Nicky’s effort tonight. I thought he was on things. He shot pucks, worked, and competed hard. He was heavy in his battles tonight. He has had a good camp for me, like he did last year.

On Matias Maccelli moving around the lineup:

I’ve bumped him around and tried him in different spots. I am just experimenting.

On how much he reads into the special teams:

We got some reps on the PK tonight, which was good to see, with some guys who will probably be killing together.

Game Highlights: Canadiens 4 vs. Maple Leafs 2

Goal scorers: John Tavares, William Nylander