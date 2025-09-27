The Maple Leafs’ projected opening-night third line of Dakota Joshua – Nicolas Roy – Matias Maccelli will play its first preseason game together tonight against Montreal (7:00 p.m., Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Nicolas Roy ahead of his Leafs preseason debut:

I am pretty excited. It is my first game, even if it is preseason. It is a Saturday night against Montreal. It’s going to be fun, for sure.

Roy on Craig Berube’s coaching style:

Hard-nosed. He wants guys who give their best. You know what he wants from you. You know what pedigree has in the league. He has won, and he is winning almost every year. Really good coach.

Roy his line with Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli:

Practice went well, so we are going to see tonight. Joshua is a big guy who plays a little bit like me. We like to go on the forecheck, protect pucks, and be hard to play against. We’ve seen Maccelli in preseason and past years; he is making plays and has great vision. Looking forward to it.

Berube on David Kampf’s camp so far:

He’s played fine. He’s played like he plays. He gives you what he gives you. He has come in with a good attitude, went on the road, and played a couple of games. I think he’s played well in those games.

Berube on the right amount of exhibition warm-up for Auston Matthews:

I am not too worried. He has been extremely good in camp — like, very good, in my opinion, with how he looks, his effort, and his competitiveness. He is going to get another game, but I am not too worried about getting a certain number of games in.

Berube on the different looks in the lineup tonight:

I have Max in the middle, and Robertson up with Max and Knies. I want to see some guys working together — our NHL guys — in different spots. I am excited.

Berube on the message to Easton Cowan as training camp progresses:

I think he just has to stick with what is working. Also, we all know the type of player he can be and we’ve seen in junior hockey. It is different in the NHL. He has to make sure he stays within… How do I put it? We don’t want him to get too comfortable and try things that will hurt him more than help him, if that makes sense. Stay consistent in what you’re doing. You’re doing a good job. I get that he’s used to scoring, making plays, and getting points. That doesn’t always happen right away. It takes time. I am not too worried about that. I am more focused on the type of game he is playing. He is doing a good job for us right now.

Berube on Cowan’s comment about starting his junior career in the bottom six before elevating within the London lineup:

We talked about it, and he has mentioned to me that it was how he got into the league: by playing a certain way or certain style. I have asked him to do that here. So far, he has done that for me.

Cowan on his line with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz:

Really good. I really enjoy playing with them. They have been around the league for a bit. They have helped me out a lot. We all support each other really well. If I ask them something after plays, they are so good at explaining. They take their time and help me out. They come out and give me little tips or [reinforcement] if I am doing good. It helps a lot, for sure.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#19 Calle Jarnkrok – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #11 Max Domi – #89 Nick Robertson

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #63 Matias Maccelli

#61 Michael Pezzetta – #26 Jacob Quillan – #39 Borya Valis

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #8 Chris Tanev

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #33 Matt Benning

Goaltenders

#41 Anthony Stolarz

#70 Artur Akhtyamov

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

#76 Zack Bolduc – #15 Alex Newhook – #91 Oliver Kapanen

#27 Sammy Blais – #90 Joe Veleno – #62 Owen Beck

#57 Sean Farrell – #60 Alex Belzile – #24 Tyler Thorpe

#36 Laurent Dauphin – #82 Lucas Condotta – #86 Riley Kidney

Defensemen

#72 Arber Xhekaj – #45 Alex Carrier

#47 Jayden Struble – #48 Lane Hutson

#37 Marc Del Gaizo – #42 Adam Engstrom

Goaltenders

#34 Kaapo Kahkonen

#32 Jacob Fowler