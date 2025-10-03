Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate game of the preseason.

On the team’s performance:

The first period was good. I thought we had good energy and played a good period. We got into penalty trouble, obviously, in the second. We were short until the 11-minute mark or so. I thought that took a lot out of the guys. I thought we responded, though, and were okay. For me, overall, the third period was no good. It is all the puck play for me, and quickness. We looked slow in the third. Our puck play was not very good.

On Easton Cowan’s performance:

He didn’t really get an opportunity with all of the penalties. I thought it took him out of the game. I tried to get him going in the third a little bit more with different lines. It is hard to evaluate that game. He was like the rest of us. In the third period, with the turnovers, we didn’t make strong plays with the puck. They were quicker than us in the third.

On the PK units getting a lot of reps together in the game:

We got reps. I thought our PK did a good job. They got some work tonight, which is good. Overall, we have to be quicker, stronger, and with better puck play.

On the high penalty count:

I think we got a four-minute high-sticking penalty, and we took maybe two hooking penalties. Two of the penalties we had to take were because we gave up some odd-man rushes through the neutral zone — one on a Knies backcheck. They’re a little bit careless with the penalties, but when you put yourself in bad situations, sometimes, you take penalties.

On the key to Morgan Rielly’s success on the top power-play unit:

What he did right away tonight — shoot it. He created the shot, the stress, and the chaos on the PK. We got a goal out of it. It’s about being direct like that. We want to establish a quick shot on the power play, and he did that. That is a big key for me.

On whether he’s been impressed by a particular line in camp:

It is still a work in progress, to be honest with you. There were guys working on lines and doing good things, but it wasn’t the whole line at times. The Matthews line, in the first period, looked really good. A guy like Bobby McMann was skating and did a lot of really good things. You have to have three guys on the same page, working, and doing the right things. The Laughton, Lorentz, and Cowan line has been good all camp. I still think it is a work in progress, figuring it out a little bit.

On throwing together a Domi, Maccelli, and Cowan line at one point:

Well, they were sitting there for so long (with the penalties), so I had to get them out there. They have energy, some speed, and tenacity out there. They weren’t bad. We have to clean things up and be better.

On Cowan mentioning that he learned a lesson from one of his turnovers inside the defensive blue line:

He wasn’t the only one. They pressured really well, and they’re quick. They’re on you. You have to make quick decisions. On those types of plays, you have to put pucks to areas and go get them. We did it a few times tonight. They were on us, and we didn’t move it quickly enough. It is as simple as that.

On Anthony Stolarz’s performance:

Same thing you all thought of him. Pretty darn good.

Game Highlights: Red Wings 3 vs. Maple Leafs 1

Goal scorers: Auston Matthews