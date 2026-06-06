Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s 5-1 win over the WBS Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. The Marlies now lead the series 3-2.

On Landon Sim’s goal to tie the game at 1-1:

He has been a breath of fresh air for us. He brings a lot of jam and energy. He is making plays. He is doing his job and is doing a really good job in his role. He brings a lot of jam to the group, and it couldn’t be more fitting for a guy like that. We talked about more traffic and getting in front of the goaltender. They did exactly that, getting pucks through. Good for him to get us going there in the second to tie it up.

On Sim persevering through some time in the ECHL and the press box this season to make a big impact in the playoffs:

Everyone sees how he is. He draws penalties. He doesn’t stop from the time he goes over the boards to the time he comes off. He gives it 100%. He doesn’t cheat a shift. For sure, he has brought some huge excitement and jam to our lineup. He has been a big reason why we continue to have success. Good for him. He is a winner, too. He has also won with Cowboy in London. He wants to be on the ice. He brings a lot of excitement to our locker room, too. The guys really enjoy having him around.

On building on the lead in the third period:

Our guys understand what is at stake. We have kind of let the foot off the gas a few times. It has caught up to us. They weren’t going to be denied tonight. You could just tell by the looks on their faces that they were dialed. They stayed patient, but they kept doing the little things right. We were going to make sure we finished the job. They did a great job of sticking to the game plan and taking care of business.

On Easton Cowan getting some redemption for his misplay in Game 4 with a goal and an assist in Game 5:

That is what big-time players do. He is a gamer. It is not always going to go your way. That happens. It is part of hockey. But the way he bounced back and started to make little plays… He and his line started to have some good offensive-zone time. Good for him to get on the board. When goal scorers are confident and it goes in, they get a little bit more confident. Good for him. It is a good bounce back for a young, talented hockey player.

On the opportunity to wrap up the series in Game 6:

We did a lot of good things today. We got in the goalie’s eyes with more pucks to the net. We stayed with it. We didn’t deviate too far. A couple of times, we bent a little bit but didn’t break. When we did bend, that goaltender back there is pretty good for us and made a lot of big saves. We need to stay with the same thing and not deviate from what we want to do. We should know the recipe for beating these guys. It should be exciting. When you get an opportunity to close out a game at this magnitude at this time of year, it is exciting for all of us.

On the importance of winning a game at home:

They say a series doesn’t start until someone wins a road game, but this way, it was a home game. Now, we have to reset and make sure we play the right way.

On the team sitting one win away from a conference championship, and the message to the players on how to approach Game 6:

No different than how we want to approach every other game. I don’t want them to feel any more pressure on themselves. I want them to go out and do their job. One thing that is great about our group: We have four lines, six defensemen, and guys who can come in and out. No one has to put on a show. We just have to simplify it. When we do that and are connected as a group, we are a pretty good team. When you do things right frequently, those are the results you get: you win games. I think we know what the recipe is. We have to make sure we get some rest, enjoy this win, and still know there is one more big win to get. It is always toughest getting the fourth. We’ll have to be ready right from the get-go on Sunday.

On the status of Jacob Quillan:

Day-to-day with an upper body. Hopefully, we will get some news, and we will get him back. If not, we want to make sure he is healthy, first and foremost. I think we might be getting him back soon, but we’ll listen to the trainers and his body and go from there.

Extended Game 5 Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Penguins 1